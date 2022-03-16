Five things to know about Mack Wilson, new Patriots linebacker

Here are five things to know about Wilson:

Wilson, an Alabama native, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and went on to play three seasons of college football for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

In 14 games as a junior in 2018, Wilson recorded 65 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss; seven quarterback hits; five passes defensed; and two interceptions. His performance earned second-team All-SEC honors. He also was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, an annual award given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Wilson had an impact as a sophomore, too, registering a team-high four interceptions — one of which was a pick-six. He also played an important role on special teams, earning special teams player of the week honors twice from the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

At Alabama, Wilson overlapped with Patriots running back Damien Harris, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, quarterback Mac Jones, and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Nick Saban wanted him to come back for one year, but he still declared for the draft.

Wilson declared for the NFL draft, despite Saban advising him to return for his senior year.

“That’s just my philosophy,” Saban told cleveland.com at the time. “People can disagree, but I just think it’s better for our players, if they’re not going to be first or second round picks, to stay in school, graduate, and try and become a first- or second-round pick. The money kind of goes down pretty quick and I don’t think you have much of an opportunity to make it up.”

But Wilson still went forward with his plans and, much to his disappointment, ended up going on Day 3 of the draft. The Browns selected him with the 155th overall pick in 2019. Wilson called going in the fifth round “motivation.”

Eliot Wolf, then Cleveland’s assistant general manager, was part of the front office that made that selection, so it seems likely Patriots coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh consulted Wolf prior to trading for Wilson.

His rookie year was his best statistical NFL season.

Wilson played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting 14. He logged 82 tackles, along with seven passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He ranked second on the team in playing time with 88.22 percent of the defense’s snaps and didn’t miss a snap in 11 games.

Wilson’s playing time dipped with each subsequent year, though. He was on the field for 34.51 percent of the defense’s snaps in 2020 and just 17.32 percent in 2021.

In 2020, Wilson missed the first two games of the season with a hyperextended knee suffered in training camp. He then saw limited action for 11 games before being a healthy scratch in Week 15. He returned to the field for Cleveland’s final two games of the season.

During his struggles that year, Wilson said he contemplated quitting football.

“That’s how down I was,” Wilson said in August 2021. “We go through a lot as football players. When I got hurt, it was one of my worst moments in my life. Just coming back, I never felt like I was myself. I didn’t feel like I was producing on the field, I could not move like I wanted to. I was missing plays that I knew I should make. I was in a dark place. I was able to climb back because that is what true fighters do.”

He has a son, Mack II.

Wilson and his girlfriend welcomed a newborn son in August 2021. When the couple found out they were expecting, Wilson said it motivated him to work “extremely hard” during the offseason.

“Just knowing that I have a son that’s going to be dependent on me, that’s what drove me,” he said. “I was in the gym every day, sometimes twice a day, and just my drive is different. My life changed after I found out. That’s how everything happened.”

His coaches noticed changes.

“Mack is more flexible and more bendable,” linebackers coach Jason Tarver said during training camp that year. “He is running really well. He is finishing to the ball well, which is our No. 1 thing for linebackers. He is in much better shape. Proud of the work he has done.”

