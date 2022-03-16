Hingham’s Matty Beniers, Northeastern’s Devon Levi, UMass’s Bobby Trivigno among Hobey Baker finalists

Michigan forward Matty Beniers, Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, and UMass Amherst forward Bobby Trivigno are among the ten finalists for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player.

Beniers, who is a native of Hingham, has logged 19 goals and 21 assists over 33 games for Michigan to win the Big Ten scoring title. The sophomore forward was selected second overall by the expansion Seattle Kraken in 2021. He enters the postseason fresh off a strong showing for the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.

After missing his freshman season due to injury, Levi began his college career with two shutouts for Northeastern. The sophomore from Quebec has posted a 21-8-1 record while leading the Huskies to their first Hockey East regular season title. Levi leads the nation in save percentage (.954%) and has posted ten shutouts while earning Hockey East rookie of the year and goalie of the year honors.