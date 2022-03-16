Hingham’s Matty Beniers, Northeastern’s Devon Levi, UMass’s Bobby Trivigno among Hobey Baker finalists

Michigan forward Matty Beniers, Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, and UMass Amherst forward Bobby Trivigno are among the ten finalists for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player.
Beniers, who is a native of Hingham, has logged 19 goals and 21 assists over 33 games for Michigan to win the Big Ten scoring title. The sophomore forward was selected second overall by the expansion Seattle Kraken in 2021. He enters the postseason fresh off a strong showing for the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.
After missing his freshman season due to injury, Levi began his college career with two shutouts for Northeastern. The sophomore from Quebec has posted a 21-8-1 record while leading the Huskies to their first Hockey East regular season title. Levi leads the nation in save percentage (.954%) and has posted ten shutouts while earning Hockey East rookie of the year and goalie of the year honors.
Trivigno helped UMass clinched its first national title last year, and has provided 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) over 34 games as an encore this season. The senior forward from Setauket, New York, won the Hockey East scoring title and ranks fifth in the nation in scoring as the Minutemen prepare to face UMass Lowell in the conference semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The other candidates are Denver junior forward Bobby Brink, Michigan Tech senior forward Brian Halonen, Michigan freshman defender Luke Hughes, Minnesota State senior goalie Dryden McKay and junior forward Nathan Smith, Minnesota junior forward Ben Meyers, and Quinnipiac sophomore goalie Yanev Perets.
The ten finalists were selected by 59 Division I college hockey head coaches and fan balloting. Another round of fan balloting and voting from a 30-member selection committee will determine the three Hobey Baker finalists, to be announced on March 31, with the winner announced on April 8 during Frozen Four weekend in Boston.
