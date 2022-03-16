It’s no dream, Norwood girls’ basketball earns ticket to Division 2 final

The top-seeded Mustangs have passed every test, including outlasting fifth-seeded Whitman-Hanson, 51-46, in the Division 2 semifinal at Quincy High on Wednesday. Now, they’re one win over third-seeded Oliver Ames away from the first state championship in school history.

QUINCY — At the start of the season, Norwood girls’ basketball coach Amy Quinn truly believed that the Mustangs could make their first appearance in the state final since 1978. The journey has unfolded better than she ever could have imagined.

Villanova-bound senior Meg Olbrys paced the Mustangs (24-0) with 18 points, sophomore Tricia Wladkowski added nine of her 15 in the second half, and senior Erin Reen (7 points) and sophomore Alexa Coras (8 points) controlled the flow of the game.

Seniors Abby Martin and Megan Stone finished with 14 apiece for the Panthers (22-3), who were making their first semifinal appearance. Norwood built a 24-19 halftime lead, used an 11-0 run to extend it to 35-28 through three, then held off a late Whitman-Hanson surge.

“We definitely wanted to see a physical side, and thank god they gave it to us,” Olbrys said. “We got to see it and how we could compete against it. Luckily we were able to work through it.”

Olbrys combined her usual dose of physicality meets kindness, swatting an opponent’s shot at one end and helping them up after a foul on the other. Her bully ball down low proved to be too much for the Panthers, who relied on their balance once again but simply ran into an indomitable force.

Quinn said she told her players coming in they would have to match Whitman-Hanson’s physicality, and she felt like they did.

Stone buried a 3 to slice it to 48-43, and another to trim it to 49-46, but Reen and Wladkowski hit a free throw apiece to help seal it.

“It was pressure,” Wladkowski said. “It was anybody’s game, and we just kept fighting.”

Whitman-Hanson coach Michael Costa left disappointed by the outcome but incredibly proud of the most successful team in program history.

“When stuff goes on in your life, or there’s things that are going bad, you come to practice and they’re able to put a smile on your face,” Costa said. “They work so hard, they’re so close as a group and they have fun. It was a special season.”





Norwood's Megan Olbrys (18 points) scores over Whitman-Hanson's High Abigail Martin in the second half of the Division 2 semifinal at Quincy High. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Whitman-Hanson High's Abigail Martin battles Norwood High Samantha Reen for a loose ball in the second half Wednesday night. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Norwood's Samantha Reen blocks a shot by Whitman-Hanson's Lauren Dunn Wednesday night. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Whitman-Hanson's Abigail Martin did her best to keep Norwood's Megan Olbrys from possessing the ball Wednesday night. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.