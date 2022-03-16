Kris Bryant chooses seven-year deal from Colorado; Joc Pederson headed to San Francisco

The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants’ five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite a midseason slump that precipitated the trade, Bryant earned his fourth career All-Star selection during a solid rebound from a rough year at the plate in 2020.

Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July.

In a surprise move given the downward direction of the franchise, veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

The Rockies clearly liked what they saw: Bryant landed a huge free-agent deal to move to Colorado as a middle-of-the-order bat and a fielder who can play third base, first base or the outfield. Bryant also is an obvious candidate to join Charlie Blackmon among the Rockies’ designated hitters.

The 2015 NL Rookie of the Year’s right-handed swing also will offset the left-handed slant to the outfield lineup for the Rockies, who haven’t won a playoff game since 2009. They’ve made a major investment in being competitive in the NL West after their roster upheaval over the past year-plus, including last year’s trade of Nolan Arenado and the impending probable departure of Trevor Story.

Bryant’s former team wasted little time moving on from him, coming to a one-year, $6 million agreement with Atlanta free agent Joc Pederson, according to MLB Network. Pederson, who turns 31 next month, is a Bay Area native and proved critical to the Braves’ run to the World Series last fall. Traded in July from the Cubs, Pederson hit just .205 in the postseason, but began sporting pearl necklaces late in the year and quickly became a calling card for the team and its fans.

He hit .238 with a .732 OPS between Chicago and Atlanta last season, numbers not far off the lefty swinger’s career totals of .232 and .794 in eight MLB seasons.

Cubs land Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki

The Chicago Cubs showed they’re serious about competing again after selling off their stars last year, agreeing to a contract with Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who had been long rumored as a possible Red Sox acquisition.

Suzuki agreed to an $85 million, five-year deal, pending a successful physical. Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League.

A five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Carp, the 27-year-old could give some much-needed pop to an offense that ranked among the worst in the majors in 2021. The Cubs struck out a major-league record 1,596 times, and were 21st in runs and 24th in batting average at .237.

Suzuki, a right fielder in Japan, batted .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBIs in 132 games last season and had nearly as many walks (87) as strikeouts (88). He is a career .315 hitter with 182 homers and 562 RBIs for Hiroshima.

The Cubs also agreed to a one-year deal with veteran reliever David Robertson and placed right-hander Codi Heuer — recovering from Tommy John surgery — on the 60-day injured list.

Blue Jays add again, dealing four for Matt Chapman

All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shedding Oakland Athletics for four players, including righthander Gunnar Hoglund, its top pick in the 2021 amateur draft.

A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019. Chapman won Platinum Gloves as the best defensive player in the AL, regardless of position, in 2018 and 2019. He is expected to join the Blue Jays on Thursday.

“Our defense just got a lot better,″ Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “He’s one of the best third basemen I’ve ever seen in the big leagues.”

Chapman is the latest addition in a busy offseason for the Blue Jays, who went 91-71 last year but finished one game behind Boston and New York in the AL wild-card race. Toronto also signed right-hander Kevin Gausman, left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, and right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia.

“I know how talented they are,” said Chapman, who is eligible for arbitration this season and next. “It’s a team that’s ready to compete now, and they’re ready to win and go for it. I couldn’t be happier to go join that.”

Oakland also received minor league lefthander Zach Logue, lefthanded reliever Kirby Snead, and infielder Kevin Smith.

Zack Greinke going home to Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals signed six-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke to a $13 million contract for this season, reuniting the lefthander with the club that took him sixth overall in the 2002 amateur draft. Greinke, 38, also can make up to $2 million in performance bonuses. He spent his first six seasons with Kansas City, winning the Cy Young Award during his standout 2009 season. He was traded to the Brewers the following year for a package of players that formed the basis of the Royals’ back-to-back AL champion teams. The move came hours after the Royals traded lefthander Mike Minor to the Reds for reliever Amir Garrett . . . Atlanta brought back outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, on a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed and added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed. Rosario, acquired from Cleveland on July 30, is an important addition to an outfield that may be without Ronald Acuña Jr. for the first month of the season as he continues to recover from knee surgery. The Braves also agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Thornburg that is not guaranteed. Thornburg, 33, missed the 2021 season following Tommy John surgery . . . The adoption of a designated hitter in the NL helped persuade Milwaukee to sign Andrew McCutchen for 2022 and bring the five-time All-Star outfielder back to the NL Central. McCutchen, 35, spent the first nine years of his career with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP. He joins an outfield that already includes 2018 MVP Christian Yelich, two-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain, and Hunter Renfroe, who was acquired from the Red Sox before the lockout . . . All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. had surgery on his broken left wrist, an injury whose origin remains unclear. (There were reports in December that Tatis Jr. had a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.) San Diego general manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months . . . Major League Baseball has scheduled 30 additional doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout that delayed opening day until April 7, extending the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct. 5 . . . Major League Baseball is dropping regular COVID-19 testing for all but symptomatic individuals while maintaining an ability to move games if the public health situation in an area deteriorates. Uniformed personnel “are not required to wear face coverings while on the field or in the dugouts and bullpens,” but must be worn in indoor hitting tunnels, clubhouses, weight rooms and other indoor areas based on “applicable laws or regulations in that jurisdiction” . . . Seattle signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals with invitations to major league spring training.