Like others before him, Tom Brady is risking part of his reputation with this comeback

Fair enough, I guess, though I find it hard to be outraged that a man who is 44 years old and still physically gifted enough to play at the NFL’s highest level (he finished second in MVP voting last season) realized he still wants to capitalize on what small window of opportunity remains open for him.

Brady decided — pretty quickly, as it turned out — that he wasn’t done playing football. For many NFL fans — very, very many, as it turns out — this was just another reason to dislike him. Since he shared his Sunday evening announcement, three dizzying days of reaction have earned the NFL’s all-time Super Bowl winner a new crown: The king of fake retirements.

With more than enough indications that he was uncertain about the decision in the first place, that he got caught up in a wave of outside opinion that pushed him in that direction (including the leaked report to ESPN that came out before Brady went public), this felt more like a course correction than a complete reversal.

But the unretirement narrative is written now, and Brady finds himself among others who made the same risk/reward decision. It’s a risk that goes beyond the obvious potential for injury in a violent business. Brady is risking his reputation too, and that is no small thing for the king of winning, the man whose seven Super Bowl rings are more than any individual franchise.

What if he stinks?

Sports, the ultimate reality show, has taught plenty of cruel lessons in hanging on too long. The landscape is littered with stories of both glory and embarrassment, of true displays of players who left too soon and had more to give, and those who came back too late with nothing more in the tank. For every Michael Jordan there is a Magic Johnson. For every Mario Lemieux there is a Willie Mays. For every Michael Phelps there is a Deion Sanders.

Brady has to know the magic might be gone, has to understand how this looks if he fails to get the Bucs to the playoffs (never mind another Super Bowl), has to realize he could end up limping off the field, never to be heard from again. As he begins the journey, we remember how it went for some others — some of it good, some of it bad, some of it ugly, and some of it all of the above.

Let’s start with Jordan, who has to be the gold standard of unretirement, even if his two-year hiatus from the NBA was a hidden gambling suspension (as many have suspected, though it’s never been proven) rather than a loss of desire for one sport over another. But this much is obvious: Jordan’s two seasons of minor league baseball didn’t dull his basketball skills. After leading the Bulls to an initial championship three-peat from 1991-93, he came back after the two seasons of baseball and did it again, leading the Bulls to titles from 1996-98.

Jordan retired from the Bulls in 1999, but like Brady, he wasn’t done, and decided to try to lead another franchise to glory. But that didn’t go as planned, and after two seasons with the Wizards, he retired for good in 2003.

The real “king of fake retirement” title has to go to Brett Favre, who waffled so many times it was hard to believe he was ever really done. Finally, after fending off Aaron Rodgers’s succession long enough, the NFL’s favorite gunslinger appeared to move on from the Packers in 2008.

But he quickly changed his mind, took back his retirement papers, and after consulting with the Packers, was traded to the Jets. He led them to an 8-3 start, but after playing with an injured shoulder, he lost four of the final five and retired again.

And then he unretired again, signing with the Vikings, a.k.a. the Packers’ chief rivals. He took Minnesota all the way to the NFC Championship game in 2009, but threw a late pick to lose to the eventual champion Saints. It went downhill from there, with Favre limping his way through the 2010 season, unable to finish the year because of a concussion. Retirement finally stuck.

Images like that, of a broken-down Favre, are not uncommon. Who can forget Mays’s mid-World Series retirement after fumbling around the outfield in 1973?

There are other instances of players no longer looking like themselves coming out of retirement. Sanders, once the best cover corner of them all, couldn’t run with the youngsters anymore. Mark Bavaro, once the most complete tight ends of them all, couldn’t run over opponents the way he used to.

Sometimes the equipment and changes in the game are too much to overcome. Tennis great Bjorn Borg, who retired at the height of his skills, attempted a later return with the same wooden racket. He had no chance of competing with the technology of the times.

Martina Hingis had better luck. She took the tennis world by storm as a youngster, winning five Grand Slam singles titles and ascending to No. 1, but retired in 2003 at age 22 with injuries.

Hingis came back two years later to moderate success, but retired again in 2007, concurrent with a two-year suspension over a disputed urine test at Wimbledon. She came back again in 2013 as a doubles specialist, adding four more Grand Slam titles. She retired for good in 2017 as the world’s top-ranked doubles player.

Hingis’s contemporary Kim Clijsters had success also, coming back from her 2005 retirement in 2007 and eventually winning a second US Open title as an unseeded wild card in 2009. The Belgian defended that crown in 2010 and won the last of her four majors in Australia the following year, retiring again in 2012. A short-lived comeback in 2020 followed.

The challenge is obviously different for solo athletes — and something tells us Lance Armstrong would have been better off staying retired with his closet full of Tour de France trophies rather than coming back in 2009 and eventually being unmasked as a serial doping cheater.

But even on a good team, if the skills are eroding, it’s obvious. Johnson was good enough in a 1996 Laker comeback, but the team’s chemistry never truly clicked. With all he’d been through, retiring initially because of his positive HIV status, he called it a success for being able to leave on his own terms.

And if a team isn’t good enough, solo skills can’t do enough. Late Hall of Fame sack master Reggie White came out of retirement to join the Panthers in 2000, but his 16 starts and 5½ sacks couldn’t get the 7-9 team to the postseason. He retired again after the season.

The list goes on, and sometimes it works out great. Lemieux making an inspirational and stirring comeback from cancer, Phelps returning to the pool to win five more gold medals in Rio, Roger Clemens winning a seventh Cy Young at age 42 with the 2004 Astros, just months after retiring from the Yankees.

But time can run out too. After three seasons in Houston, Clemens made a dramatic May 2007 announcement that he would rejoin the Yankees. The final pitch of his career would come in the playoffs and it would strike out Victor Martinez, but Clemens had to leave the game in that third inning after aggravating a hamstring injury, and that was it.

Risk, reward. Which way will it go for Brady?

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.