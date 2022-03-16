Malden Catholic dominates again, tops Scituate to reach D2 state final

And now, after a fourth-straight dominant performance by the top-seeded Lancers in the Division 2 tournament, a trip to the state championship to cap his senior season.

A 3-17 record the season before he arrived as a freshman, 9-11 the next year, 12-8 as a sophomore. Finally, a Catholic Conference title as a junior.

Tony Felder Jr. tells the story of Malden Catholic’s ascension with a few simple numbers he can rattle off the top of his head.

“Going out in the second round every single year and finally getting to [the championship game] is what I’ve dreamed for,” said Felder, after scoring a game-high 15 points in a 86-49 semifinal win over No. 13 Scituate on Wednesday night. “It’s what I wanted. This was our goal since the beginning of the season. But the job’s not done.”

Malden Catholic (21-2) advances to face No. 7 Norwood (20-2) in the D2 state championship game at Tsongas Arena on a date and time to be determined.

Wednesday’s 37-point margin of victory was, amazingly, Malden Catholic’s closest game of the playoffs, following wins by 49, 44, and 41 points. The Lancers trailed, 7-4, three minutes into the game, but a 22-2 run over the next 3:13 put the game on ice early.

Malden Catholic had a size advantage and plenty of quickness to keep up with a speedy Scituate (18-6) squad, but it was the Lancers’ skillful play that proved to be the difference as they built a 50-22 halftime lead and cruised through a second half that saw the starters play minimal minutes.

“They really were flowing and did a great job. They’re really good,” said Scituate coach Matthew Poirier. “Tip your hat. That’s all we can do. They’re a good team. They have an inside presence, they have a perimeter presence. It’s not a one-trick pony.”

In addition to his 15 points, Felder locked down Scituate star Keegan Sullivan, holding him to just four points in the first half and 10 for the game before he exited to a loud ovation with 5:51 to play.

“Ever since the BC High game I’ve been running 10 suicides every single day before and after practice. Literally every single day,” Felder Jr. said. “I wanted to get in shape so I could guard in big games. When we played BC High I should have guarded better and I needed to get in better shape.”

Scituate wasn’t helped by missing 19 straight 3-pointers from the first quarter to the fourth. The Sailors hit just one of their first 22 attempts before draining three in garbage time.

Meanwhile, Malden was putting the ball in the basket with ease, hitting 8-of-18 from deep in the first half and shooting 55 percent from the field over the first three quarters. Junior Nick Martinez scored 13 points, juniors KC Ugwuakazi and Jahmari Hamilton-Brown both had 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks and freshman Matthew Gaffney chipped in with 10 points. Ben Howard, another freshman, led the Lancers with eight rebounds.

“We’re just flowing,” Felder Jr. said. “We love each other and it shows on the court, finally. From the beginning of the season we had issues, like every high school team does, but now we love each other and we can just flow.”