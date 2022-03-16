Mikaela Shiffrin wins women’s downhill at World Cup Finals, increases lead in overall standings

It was clear — crystal globe clear — that skiing’s power couple had a rewarding day in the French Alps. Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde excelled Wednesday in Courchevel in their first races of the World Cup Finals — the week when all the crystal globe trophies are awarded in men’s and women’s skiing. They hugged, kissed, and congratulated each other near the finish area after Shiffrin increased her lead in the overall standings by winning the women’s downhill. “Good job! What a day,” Kilde said to his girlfriend after the American’s surprising victory in the speed event. By earning 100 World Cup points, while closest rival Petra Vlhová failed to score in 16th place, three-time overall champion Shiffrin turned an expected duel into a contest she can clinch on Thursday. Maybe Shiffrin was inspired by her boyfriend’s crystal globe-winning success just an hour earlier on the same Eclipse course.

Despite widespread opposition to the idea from both professional golfers and fans, a new, Saudi Arabia-backed golf circuit will begin play in June with tournaments offering lucrative prize pools. The new league, called the LIV Golf Invitational Series, will consist of eight 54-hole tournaments featuring 48-player fields, no cuts, and shotgun starts. Each tournament will have a $20 million prize pool, and the top three players at the end of the season will split an additional $30 million. Only one PGA Tour event, the Players Championship, has a $20 million purse, and that event features 144 golfers and a 36-hole cut. Four of the tournaments will be held in the United States: July 1-3 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.; July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.; Sept. 2-4 at the International in Bolton, Mass.; and Sept. 16-18 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Soccer

Cubs owners, billionaire Ken Griffin combine for Chelsea FC bid

Ken Griffin has teamed up with the the Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, for a takeover bid of English soccer’s Chelsea Football Club. It’s the latest offer for Chelsea to come forward ahead of a Friday deadline. The club is being sold by Roman Abramovich in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and intense scrutiny of his ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Josh Sargent won’t be on US roster for final WC qualifiers

Norwich says forward Josh Sargent will not be on the US roster for the Americans’ final three World Cup qualifiers. The team made the unusual annoucement Wednesday, a day before US coach Gregg Berhalter is scheduled to issue his roster. A 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, Sargent was on the roster for the first three qualifiers in September, starting at El Salvador and Honduras, and appearing as a second-half substitute against Canada. He has four goals in 28 matches in his first season with Norwich, including two in 25 Premier League games. Seeking to return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the US plays at Mexico on March 24, hosts Panama three days later, and closes at Costa Rica on March 30 . . . D.C. United is seeking to reacquire Chris Durkin, a homegrown defensive midfielder who moved overseas 2½ years ago, three people familiar with the plan said. Durkin, 22, plays for Belgian club Sint-Truiden, which acquired him on loan from United in August 2019 and purchased him in May 2020 for an estimated $1.1 million.

Hockey

Rangers acquire Frank Vatrano from Panthers

The New York Rangers acquired Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers for a 2022 fourth-round pick, a trade between two playoff-bound Eastern Conference teams that serves a different purpose for each. Getting Vatrano, 28, of East Longmeadow, Mass., gives the Rangers the kind of veteran forward general manager Chris Drury was looking for. Vatrano, who scored the tying and winning goals for Florida on Tuesday night at San Jose, has 160 points in 394 NHL regular-season and playoff games.

Three locals up for Hobey Baker

Michigan forward Matty Beniers of Hingham, Mass, Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, and University of Massachusetts forward Bobby Trivigno are among the ten candidates for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player. Beniers, a sophomore forward, had 19 goals and 21 assists over 33 games for Michigan to win the Big Ten scoring title. Levi, a sophomore from Quebec, has posted a 21-8-1 record while leading Northeastern to its first Hockey East regular-season title. He leads the nation in save percentage (.954 percent) and has posted 10 shutouts while earning Hockey East rookie of the year and goalie of the year honors. Trivigno, a senior forward from Setauket, N.Y., helped UMass clinched its first national title last year, and has scored 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) over 34 games as an encore this season. The field will be paired to three finalists March 31, with the winner announced on April 8 during Frozen Four weekend in Boston.

Miscellany

Rafael Nadal improves to 18-0 at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal became the second player in ATP Tour history to start a season 18-0, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif. Only Novak Djokovic has gotten off to better starts since 1990. The Serb went 26-0 to begin 2020 and 41-0 to open 2011. Nadal improved to 19-0 against American opponents since losing to John Isner at the 2017 Laver Cup. Nadal, a three-time champion in the desert, advanced to the quarterfinals against wild-card Nick Kyrgios . . . Pato O’Ward scored his first career IndyCar win a year ago at Texas Motor Speedway and was rewarded for it with a Formula One test with McLaren. Now as he returns to his de facto home track for Sunday’s race, O’Ward’s bright future has suddenly become very cloudy. He’s got a contract with Arrow McLaren SP that runs through the 2024, but the young Mexican driver admitted he is actively scouring the job market.