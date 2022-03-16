MLB free agency: Phillies sign Kyle Schwarber; Japanese star Seiya Suzuki signs massive deal to join Cubs

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had left the door open for Schwarber’s return despite the Sox being well-staffed at the positions Schwarber plays, designated hitter and first base.

Schwarber was traded from the Nationals to the Red Sox at the deadline in 2021, and helped Boston advance to the ALCS.

The Phillies are signing slugger Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports.

“We like Kyle. He fits us,” Bloom said in November. “... Obviously, we’ll see how it all plays out, but we absolutely would love to have him back.”

Schwarber will be headed to Philadelphia on a four-year deal, according to reports.

Advertisement

Seiya Suzuki, the 27-year-old Japanese star who played nine seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, is reportedly signing a five year, $85-million deal to join the Cubs.

The outfielder has a .315 career batting average.













Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.