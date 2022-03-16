fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

MLB free agency: Phillies sign Kyle Schwarber; Japanese star Seiya Suzuki signs massive deal to join Cubs

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated March 16, 2022, 2 minutes ago
Kyle Schwarber's bat came in handy for the Red Sox during the ALCS.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Phillies are signing slugger Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports.

Schwarber was traded from the Nationals to the Red Sox at the deadline in 2021, and helped Boston advance to the ALCS.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had left the door open for Schwarber’s return despite the Sox being well-staffed at the positions Schwarber plays, designated hitter and first base.

“We like Kyle. He fits us,” Bloom said in November. “... Obviously, we’ll see how it all plays out, but we absolutely would love to have him back.”

Schwarber will be headed to Philadelphia on a four-year deal, according to reports.

Seiya Suzuki, the 27-year-old Japanese star who played nine seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, is reportedly signing a five year, $85-million deal to join the Cubs.

The outfielder has a .315 career batting average.




Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

