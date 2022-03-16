Here are the Patriots’ picks for the 2022 NFL Draft

First round: 21st overall

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30. Here are New England’s seven selections:

The NFL released its official round-by-round draft order Wednesday morning.

Second: 54th overall

Third: 85th overall

Fourth: 126th overall

Fifth: 170th overall (via Tampa Bay for right guard Shaq Mason)

Sixth: 200th and 210th overall (via Los Angeles Rams for running back Sony Michel)

The Patriots have several needs, namely offensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker, and wide receiver.

