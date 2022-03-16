fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here are the Patriots’ picks for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated March 16, 2022, 11:07 a.m.
The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30.Joe Robbins/Getty Images/file

The NFL released its official round-by-round draft order Wednesday morning.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30. Here are New England’s seven selections:

First round: 21st overall

Second: 54th overall

Third: 85th overall

Fourth: 126th overall

Fifth: 170th overall (via Tampa Bay for right guard Shaq Mason)

Sixth: 200th and 210th overall (via Los Angeles Rams for running back Sony Michel)

The Patriots have several needs, namely offensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker, and wide receiver.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.

