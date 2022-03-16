Norwood boys’ basketball finds a way again, in OT, marches into Division 2 final

One game after defeating Mansfield in a double overtime thriller, the seventh-seeded Mustangs prevailed again in extra time, rallying to defeat No. 3 Burlington, 69-66, in a Division 2 state semifinal Tuesday night at Worcester State.

“When it gets to overtime it’s just time to lock in,” said junior guard Noah Beaudet.

WORCESTER — Overtime games in the state tournament don’t seem to bother the Norwood boys’ basketball team.

Norwood (21-2) advances to play Malden Catholic or Scituate in the state final at Tsongas Arena (TBA).

The Mustangs trailed 62-58 in overtime when Beaudet (20 points) dribbled up the court and splashed a right wing triple, his first long ball of the game. Sophomore Matty Mahoney followed with consecutive steals, leading to a pair of free throws and a transition basket for a 65-62 lead.

After both teams traded free throws with baskets, Burlington had one final shot with 0.8 seconds left, but Eric Sekyaya’s game-tying 3-point attempt caromed off the backboard and the Mustang fans stormed the court in celebration.

“We’ve been in overtime before so we know how it is,” said Mahoney, who finished with 12 points. “The crowd really helped us out, getting us energized out on the court.”

Norwood trailed for most of Tuesday’s matchup, but seemed to take control in the fourth quarter, opening the frame on a 9-0 run for a 55-46 lead.

But Burlington senior guard Shane Mahoney (20 points, 7 rebounds) took over from there, rattling off four points and two assists in a four-possession span.

Mahoney then found Sekyaya (21 points) on the right wing and the junior guard banked in a triple to put Burlington up 57-55 with under one minute left. Beaudet answered with a pair of free throws to force overtime.

The Red Devils (18-6) were dealt a major blow a minute into OT when 6-foot-5 big man Logan Ciulla fouled out.

“We play five guys all year, we don’t really have a bench, and we haven’t had a guy foul out all year,” Burlington coach Phil Conners said. “I thought he played without fouling but the biggest mistake was when we were up and we let Beaudet rock into a 3-pointer.”

Senior Joey Steeves added 19 for Norwood.

Coach Kristen McDonnell, who in Year 3 at Norwood has led her team to the state championship, credited her kids and culture for the stark turnaround.

“I truly believe there’s a formula for success and it’s kids who work on their skills, kids who hold each other accountable, and kids who have a blast with each other,” said McDonnell. “When you have all those layers together it’s something special.”