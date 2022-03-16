Patrice Bergeron expected to miss at least game against Winnipeg with upper-body injury

According to coach Bruce Cassidy, the injury to the 36-year-old Bruins captain is not related to the awkward fall he took five weeks ago, tumbling backward and hitting his head into the boards at TD Garden after a collision with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

ST. PAUL — Hindered of late by an upper-body injury, most likely to an arm or elbow, Patrice Bergeron returned to Boston following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win in Chicago and will not be back in the Bruins lineup at least through the weekend.

Rather, said the coach, “it’s something around here,” as he used his right index finger to circle his left elbow area and arm. “A previous injury that’s re-emerged, with kind of a risk of infection.”

Elbow bursa sacs, which sometimes rupture or become inflamed or infected, are a somewhat common lament for hockey players. Ex-Bruin forward David Backes required surgery, hospitalization and antibiotics for a problematic elbow bursa sac in 2016.

Cassidy did not identify the bursa as Bergeron’s issue, but his description heavily hinted that could be the case.

According to Cassidy, Bergeron will not play again until Monday at the earliest, the night the Bruins play in Montreal. He will not be with the club for Friday night’s game in Winnipeg.

Tomas Nosak, a fourth-line stalwart at center of late, moved into Bergeron’s spot on the top line, pivoting Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Jack Studnicka, called up earlier in the day from AHL Providence, was pegged to go into the lineup here vs. the Wild, but could not make it here in time for puck drop. He’s a likely candidate to play in Winnipeg.

With Nosek moved to penthouse duty, Curtis Lazar shifted from right wing to center on the fourth line, with Anton Blidh and Nick Foligno (career game No. 1001) his wingers.

‘It’s too bad, the timing of this particular setback for [Bergeron],” Cassidy said just prior to puck drop here. “But I guess if there’s time to get a break for a guy his age, maybe now’s not a bad time, so he can get the legs rested up for the homestretch. We’ll take it as a positive, assuming it’s nothing that’s going to stretch out very long.”

…

Tough night Tuesday in Chicago for Taylor Hall, his left cheek sliced by a skate while jamming the net on Bergeron’s goal (1-0) in the third period.

Earlier, Hall was dumped headfirst into the net by Sam Lafferty, who sent Hall sprawling with a big boy crosscheck across the back that duly delivered the Hawks center to the penalty box.

Once upright from the two-hander, Hall fired off his gloves, eager to belt it out with Lafferty. But the linesmen stepped in, putting an end to the bout before it started. Lafferty, in fact, never took off his gloves.

Hall, who suited up here for his 741st regular season game, has only had one fight as a Bruin, taking on the Islanders’ Scott Mayfield during last June’s playoffs. According to hockeyfights.com, his only other NHL fight came during his Oilers days, March 3, 2011, when he scrapped with Derek Dorsett of the Blue Jackets.

“Really tough kid,” said Matt Grzelcyk, set up by a Hall pass for his OT game-winner. “Seemed like he was bleeding all night. He’s had a tough go [lately], getting some high sticks.”

Hall only narrowly escaped serious injury on the Bergeron goal when he was sliced by Riley Stillman’s skate. Upended at the top of the crease, Stillman’s left foot clipped the standing Hall across the cheek, near his left ear. It could have caused a serious eye injury or worse. Similar incidents over the year — including one involving ex-Sabres goalie Clint Malarchuk — have led to severed arteries.

…

Linus Ullmark, 18-9-2, didn’t face a lot of work (20 shots) in his win Tuesday night in Chicago, but he came up big on 2-3 shots that had the potential to swing the win the Hawks’ way.

The Swedish stopper improved to 4-4-2 in his 10 starts since Tuukka Rask retired. His mark might be better of late if the Bruins were wielding hotter sticks. In those 10 starts, he was supported by only 20 goals, two of them delivered in OT — including Grzelcyk’s GWG 1:40 into overtime.

Asked post-game if he took a moment or two during the game to admire the 46-save effort turned in by Chicago’s Marc-Andre Fleury, a glib Ullmark said, “No….admiration is for after games, not during. It’s gets me a little bit fired up, because he’s doing a tremendous job of stopping pucks — playing with a lot of energy. He’s done that for a lot of years, a great goaltender, that’s it. But admiration, no, but afterward, yeah, I’d say he was terrific.”

…

David Pastrnak didn’t factor in the scoring Tuesday night in Chicago, but he fired 12 times on Fleury and landed a game-high nine shots on goal.

Pastrnak began the night here with 266 shots on goal this season, placing him in a tie with Alex Ovechkin for the No. 1 spot in the league.

The last Bruin to end the season at No. 1 in the shot category: Glen Murray, 2002-’03, with 331 shots. Just one season before, then Bruin forward Bill Guerin led the league with 355 shots on net. Guerin left the Bruins after that 2001-’02 season, signing his free agent megadeal with the Dallas Stars.

…

The Bruins take on the Jets Friday night in Winnipeg, stop No. 3 on the four-game swing that wraps up Monday evening in Montreal, faceoff at the Bell Centre coming some four hours after the NHL’s trading deadline … Ex-Bruin Frank Vatrano (aka the Springfield Rifle) was dealt on Wednesday from the Panthers to the Rangers for a fourth-round pick. GM Don Sweeney wheeled Vatrano to the Panthers ahead of the 2018 deadline, picking up a third-round pick the Bruins used to draft Jakub Lauko … Grzelyck on whether there is some anxiety among his teammates as the trade deadline approaches: “I think it’s something that we don’t really talk about a little bit,” he said. “Everyone does what they have to do. As players we just want to go out there and continue to play our best hockey. Our focus is just gearing up for the playoffs and then whatever happens will kind of take care of itself. We have no control over that.” … Ex-BC captain Marc McLaughlin, a free agent signed to a two-year entry deal by the Bruins on Tuesday, was assigned to AHL Providence … Grzelcyk has scored only two other goals this season: Dec. 9 vs. Edmonton and Jan. 10 vs. Washington. In the latter game, the ex-BU defenseman turned in a career night of 1-4—5.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.