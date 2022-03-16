Patriots sign veteran CB Terrance Mitchell to one-year, $3 million deal

In addition, the Patriots opted not to tender Gunner Olszewski , which would have locked the returner/receiver into a $2.4 million deal, a league source confirmed.

New England signed veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract while, according to league sources, tailback Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson are following Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas.

The Patriots added their first new free agent face Wednesday, though the club is parting ways with a couple of familiar ones.

Mitchell has started 51 career games in eight seasons, including 29 over the last two seasons with the Browns (in 2020 when he led the team in defensive snaps) and Texans last year.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Oregon in 2014, he blossomed with the Chiefs, collecting four interceptions in 12 games before signing a three-year deal in Cleveland.

In 83 career games, the 30-year-old Mitchell has eight interceptions and nine forced fumbles.

With J.C. Jackson gone to the Chargers, Mitchell adds much needed depth and will compete with others to help fill the void at boundary corner. Others in the mix to play opposite Jalen Mills include Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams.

Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant are more experience slot corners.

Special target

Bolden will be heading into his 10th season – 8 of the previous 9 with the Patriots – and is coming off one of the most productive of his career.

Always a favorite of teammates and staff, it’s no surprise McDaniels targeted Bolden to help get his program off the ground in Las Vegas.

After James White went down with hip injury, Bolden assumed the primary third-down back role and caught 45 passes for 432 yards and two touchdowns in 18 games. He also rushed for 226 yards and a score on 44 carries.

“Brandon’s a great, great teammate. He’s one of the great unselfish players we have [in Foxborough] and we’ve had a lot of them,’’ McDaniels said last season. “But this guy plays in all of the phases of the kicking game. He’s ready to go. If I told Brandon he was going to play 70 snaps on offense, he wouldn’t flinch or blink. If I told Brandon he was going to play five snaps on offense, he wouldn’t flinch or blink. So, he’s got a great attitude and a great approach. He’s got a really wonderful skillset to be able to do a lot of different things and we’re really glad we have him.”

Bolden, who recently revealed that he is still cancer-free after having surgery for a form of skin cancer in 2018, is also a locker room tone-setter.

“I’m pretty much the guy to get everybody ahead and off their butt and remind everybody to have fun and this is a game that not everybody is privileged to play and just trying to be the guy to bring them the high spirits and everything he else,’’ he told the Globe in October.

Filling the void

In three seasons, Johnson went from International Pathway Player afterthought to starting fullback and that ascension left and impression on Bill Belichick, who often commented on the German native’s work ethic and improvement. He specialized in landing crushing blocks and caught a four passes for a career-high 43 yards last season. Dalton Keene is a possible “in-house” candidate to replace Johnson . . . Olszewski, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted cornerback out of Division 2 Bemidji State, was an All-Pro kickoff returner in 2020 and could return on a shorter money deal . . . According to an ESPN report, Trent Brown, who started 10 games at right tackle in 2021, will visit Seattle Thursday. If Brown leaves, he would be the third offensive line starter to leave New England following left guard Ted Karras (signed with the Bengals) and right guard Shaq Mason (traded to Buccaneers) . . . Belichick led a squadron of Patriots staffers that included Matt Patricia and Matt Groh at Georgia’s Pro Day in Athens, Ga., Wednesday. The national champion Bulldogs have a bunch of players expected to go early in next month’s draft, including linebackers Channing Tindall and Nakobe Dean; defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt; defensive end Travon Walker; safety Lewis Cine; and receiver George Pickens.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

