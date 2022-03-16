Postcard from spring training: Red Sox strike a pose on Photo Day

“There’s only one review that matters, and that’s Angelica [Feliciano], my girlfriend,” says Cora, laughing.

Manager Alex Cora decided not to shave beforehand. The reviews for his graying beard have been good, he says. Players think it makes him look wise.

Photo Day for the Red Sox started promptly at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and lasted two hours. There were four rooms used, with eight stations manned by 12 photographers. The pictures will be used on video boards, on social media, and in the Red Sox media guide.

The Sox wore their dress whites and didn’t complain about the early start.

“I got up at 6 a.m.,” says Rafael Devers. “I love to get to the ballpark early to get to the gym and get my work in.”

Advertisement

No one ever has to tell Devers to say cheese. It’s harder to get a photo of him looking serious.

“I’m always smiling because it just comes naturally, that’s just the way I am,” says Devers. “When people take photos, I just have fun, especially when I’m out on the field doing what I love.

“But it all depends on the photo. Sometimes when I look on the big screen, the photo doesn’t look that great. But I like this one; could you send it to me, please?”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.