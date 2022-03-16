fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Red Sox, MLB reschedule opening week games shuffled due to lockout

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated March 16, 2022, 24 minutes ago
The Bleacher Bar will again be buzzing on April 15, the rescheduled date for Fenway Park's 111th season opener.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Sox announced their revised regular season schedule, with their home opener falling at 2:10 p.m. on April 15.

With the first week of the season rescheduled due to MLB’s owner-imposed lockout, the scheduled season-opening series against the Rays (March 31 through April 3) will now end the season on Oct. 3-5. The April 4-6 series against the Orioles will be spread between Aug. 11, Sept. 26, and as part of a day-night doubleheader on May 28.

Remaining tickets for the home opener will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via redsox.com/tickets.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video