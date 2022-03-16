Red Sox, MLB reschedule opening week games shuffled due to lockout

The Sox announced their revised regular season schedule, with their home opener falling at 2:10 p.m. on April 15.
With the first week of the season rescheduled due to MLB’s owner-imposed lockout, the scheduled season-opening series against the Rays (March 31 through April 3) will now end the season on Oct. 3-5. The April 4-6 series against the Orioles will be spread between Aug. 11, Sept. 26, and as part of a day-night doubleheader on May 28.
Remaining tickets for the home opener will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via redsox.com/tickets.
Here is the updated #RedSox schedule:
