Red Sox and Patriots haven’t given us much to smile about in ‘silly season’

It’s such a clever way to describe the musical chairs vibe, when breaking news becomes old news before you know it as more and more transactions are revealed.

File this under things that stick with you after living in Concord, N.H., beneath the shadow of New Hampshire Motor Speedway for a decade, but I’ve long dug the term NASCAR fans use to describe the period in the calendar when drivers and other personnel change teams:

Silly season. I love that. And it’s even more fun when it applies to other sports, and the teams that you care about.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots went all-in on the NFL’s version of silly season last March, spending $163 million in guaranteed money to sign the likes of Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne, among others.

Since the advent of baseball free agency in the mid 1970s, the Red Sox have frequently been freewheeling participants in Major League Baseball’s silly season, most recently during Dave Dombrowski’s tenure as president of baseball operations, when blockbuster deals included trades for Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel, and nine-figure free agent contracts for David Price and J.D. Martinez.

Big bucks for big names is hardly the only way to build a winning franchise. Often, it’s not close to the most responsible way. But it is the most viscerally satisfying. The acquisition of a star player or two is a way of giving fans something to anticipate through a long offseason, and something new to enjoy when the games begin.

At the moment, we’re at an unprecedented time with the Red Sox and Patriots in that free agency in MLB and the NFL are hitting their pinnacle of excitement — or silliness — simultaneously. This is a result of the 99-day work stoppage in MLB, which led to a transaction freeze. NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, but let’s just say the tampering period is rather productive. By the time free agency formally begins, it’s all over but the signing for most of the big names.

For the Red Sox and Patriots, however, there has not been any silliness so far. It’s more like sensible season, or slow season, or if you’re particularly bummed out about things have gone to this point, somber season.

Let’s address the Patriots first, since their approach has at least been somewhat predictable. After spending that $163 million last offseason, it was clear they would have to be thriftier this offseason, and would likely take a more patient approach early in free agency.

That’s exactly how it has played out. Belichick brought back three members of the future Red Jacket Brigade — Devin McCourty, James White, and Matthew Slater — and those three great Patriots are always welcome here until they decide it’s time to go. The Patriots also retained reliable kicker Nick Folk, who has made 90.5 percent of his field goal attempts in 2½ seasons in Foxborough.

Wise moves. Practical moves. But their only addition of any note at this writing is cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who reportedly will sign a one-year, $3 million deal — and “of note” is doing an awful lot of work in that sentence. Mitchell is 30 years old, will be with his sixth team, and looks like a depth piece.

The Patriots need to find a way to acquire legitimate help, not depth pieces. J.C. Jackson, a ballhawking, B-plus cornerback who probably will have Asante Samuel’s career arc, got five years and $82.5 million from the Chargers, who apparently are finally getting around to building a defense for Dan Fouts. It’s understandable that the Patriots decided not to allot huge money for a very good but hardly Gilmoresque cornerback, but the void he leaves in the defensive backfield is significant.

And I do not get why the Patriots accepted a mere fifth-round pick for guard Shaq Mason. Belichick, the reigning NFL Executive of the Year, is a much better personnel guy than he often gets credit for, but his willingness to trade quality players for late-round picks is bewildering.

And yet the past few days for the Patriots have been positively thrilling compared with what’s going on with the Red Sox. While their American League East rivals have been making intriguing additions (the Yankees retained trade-deadline pickup Anthony Rizzo and traded for former AL MVP Josh Donaldson, while the Blue Jays added Matt Chapman to their already fearsome lineup), the Sox have:

1. Added a pair of decent lefthanded relievers in Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman.

2. Been flooded with one bit of lousy news after another Wednesday, all before lunchtime, including the revelation that Chris Sale is weeks away from throwing because of a stress fracture in his ribs. The Red Sox also lost out on retaining Kyle Schwarber, who is taking has potent bat and easygoing personality to Philadelphia, and saw potential outfield target Seiya Suzuki sign with the Cubs.

Don’t know about you, but after they finished two wins away from the World Series last season, I trust Chaim Bloom’s team-building skills. He is going to consistently find undervalued or overlooked players that help the Red Sox, and some, like Kiké Hernández, will become fan favorites.

But it is frustrating when quality player after quality player signs elsewhere while the Red Sox take the methodical approach. And this is a franchise that can afford and should pursue elite talent, as well as retain its own homegrown stars like Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

I’m skeptical of the reports that they’re in on Freddie Freeman, who is older than you think (32), has some rough defensive metrics, and would block top prospect Triston Casas at first base. But you’d think they’d be in on Kris Bryant, who as a hitter is basically 2009 Jason Bay, fills a need as a righthanded power bat, and has the defensive versatility Bloom likes. But there hasn’t been a peep about that as a possibility.

Pursuing a player like Bryant, or Trevor Story (if he’s willing to move to second base), or any quality starting pitcher that might be available in trade would not be silly, but savvy. But so far, for the Red Sox and the Patriots too, these free agent periods have been a simultaneous snooze.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.