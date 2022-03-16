Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale has a stress fracture and won’t be ready for start of season

Bloom said Sale has shown improvement since reporting to Red Sox spring training camp. He said Sale felt it “acutely” after throwing a live batting practice session that was posted on Instagram during the MLB lockout.

“We’re talking weeks, not days until we can get a ball back in his hand,” Bloom said.

Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his right rib cage and won’t be ready for start of season, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday.

Sale said the injury happened four weeks ago, and it got worse in the days after the live batting practice session. He saw Dr. Patrick Joyner, who diagnosed a stress fracture.

“Now we’re just playing the waiting game, waiting for the bone to heal,” Sale said.

Sale said he let Red Sox know about the injury on the day the lockout ended.

“I’ve got work to do … This is just another life test to get over,” said Sale, who added that the injury is still tender, and that sneezing and coughing are particularly uncomfortable.

