Red Sox wish Kyle Schwarber well after slugger’s $79 million deal with Phillies

“You want to make sure [a deal] actually aligns in terms of term, in terms of price, with other things that you might be able to do not just now, but over the course of the whole time you might have him,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “Ultimately, we just thought it was to a level that didn’t make sense, as much as we love him.”

The Sox loved what Kyle Schwarber contributed after joining them at the trade deadline last year. The team stayed in touch with him throughout the offseason, but watched on Wednesday as he signed a four-year, $79 million deal with the Phillies.

“Bummed that he’s not back, but pumped for him,” said infielder Bobby Dalbec.

While manager Alex Cora expressed gratitude for what Schwarber (.291/.435/.522 with seven homers in 41 regular-season games) did for the Sox, he downplayed the significance of the 29-year-old’s departure.

“We were really good before [acquiring] him, too,” said Cora. “He added to what we had. [But] I think we had some guys that, they found their their identity in August, September, October. We hope they can carry that this season.”

Dalbec is one of the players expected to help shoulder that load. The 26-year-old said that he felt like he had his “most consistent offseason” by working on his vision and timing.

“I’m just trying to work on being consistently in a good spot to hit every day and seeing the wall and being early,” said Dalbec.

