Tanner Houck taking nothing for granted as Chris Sale injury leaves Red Sox in need

The declaration came as little more than an aside. With the announcement that Chris Sale will be sidelined to start a third straight season due to a stress fracture in his rib cage, the looming question of how the Sox will address Sale’s absence overshadowed it.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Though the Red Sox typically wait until the end of spring training to announce their Opening Day starter, manager Alex Cora wasted no time this year, doing so in the first week of camp. On Wednesday, Cora announced that righthander Nate Eovaldi — an All-Star who finished fourth in A.L. Cy Young voting in 2021 — will draw the assignment for the third straight year.

Advertisement

It thus seemed appropriate that Tanner Houck threw two innings of live batting practice against teammates at JetBlue Park. The 25-year-old — 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and impressive 30.5 percent strikeout rate in 2021 while both starting and relieving — is an option to join Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Rich Hill, and Michael Wacha in the rotation.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m ready for whatever the team needs,” said Houck. “If they need me to start, I’ll be ready for that. If they need me to go to the bullpen, I’ll be ready. It’s just like last year.”

Houck spent the offseason at Cressey Sports Performance in Florida, training with several decorated big leaguers, including three-time Cy Young winner and fellow Mizzou alum Max Scherzer.

“I’m truly thankful for how he kind of took me under his wing this offseason,” said Houck, whose friendship with Scherzer dates to Houck’s college career.

At the training facility, Houck built his pitch count to 50-60 and faced hitters. While Sale’s injury creates an opening, Houck takes nothing for granted.

“I had the mindset coming in, just go out there and compete for a job,” said Houck. “I didn’t walk in here thinking that I had a job day one. For me, it’s showing up and competing every day for a spot, whether it’s a starting job or relieving job.”

Advertisement

Sox spectators to simmering stove

In Schwarber and Hunter Renfroe, the Sox are down two 30-homer sluggers. Meanwhile, multiple rivals, including the Blue Jays (Matt Chapman) and Yankees (Josh Donaldson), have added middle-of-the-order contributors, and outfielder Seiya Suzuki — anticipated as a potential Sox target — reached a five-year deal with the Cubs.

Bloom remained stoic in the face of the transactions of competitors.

“The important thing is to focus on what you’re doing, not to focus on what everybody else is doing, and not to focus on what kind of splash you might be able to make,” said Bloom. “[In the 2020-21 offseason], a lot of the things we did were not things that were exciting people at the time that we did them. . . . There were definitely ways that we could have invested equally in the team that would have generated a lot more headlines or created more of that feeling that we were keeping pace in the derby. But at the end of the day, they would not have made us better.

“And I actually think we were better for what we did.”

Lefty Jake Diekman’s two-year, $8 million deal, which includes a 2024 team option, became official. To clear a 40-man roster spot for Diekman, the Sox put lefthander James Paxton — who is likely out until the second half while recovering from Tommy John surgery — on the 60-day disabled list. Bloom also said that the Sox view lefthander Matt Strahm — signed to a one-year, $3 million deal — as a bullpen option whose four-pitch mix gives him the ability to handle both lefties and righties while handling appearances of more than three outs.

Advertisement

Start ‘em up

The Red Sox will open their Grapefruit League schedule at 1:05 p.m. Thursday afternoon, hosting the Twins at JetBlue Park. The team plans to use a succession of relievers on Thursday, with Eovaldi (Friday), Pivetta (Saturday), and likely Houck (Sunday) starting in the following days . . . One year after the soul-stripping removal of unique names for its minor league levels, Major League Baseball restored the historic monikers. Among Red Sox affiliates, Triple-A Worcester will thus return to the International League in 2022 after spending 2021 in “Triple-A East.” Double-A Portland is back in the Eastern League, High-A Greenville in the South Atlantic League, and Low-A Salem in the Carolina League.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.