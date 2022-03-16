Think cheerleaders aren’t athletes? Think again, say those at the state championship.

Where else do you get 800 high school student-athletes on 54 teams doing thousands of pyramids and tumbles and not hear a single boo from the large crowds?

The vibe at the Massachusetts School Administrators Association Winter Cheerleading State Championship is spirited, and the music is pulsating.

If you’re looking for pom-poms, you won’t find any here at Worcester State University.

Although cheerleading is not officially a sport in Massachusetts schools, there’s no doubt that these are bona fide athletes. The days of cheerleaders being thought of as just pretty faces rooting on the boys’ teams are long over.

“I think the cheerleaders are pretty well recognized as being athletes, by athletes themselves,” said Michael Connelly, assistant director of the MSAA.

A cheerleader from Joseph Case High School shows off an athletic maneuver. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

One advantage to not being an MIAA sport is that MSAA cheer teams can qualify for nationals. Current MIAA rules do not allow for national champions. Also, later tryouts in May and June allow coaches to work on choreographing routines over the summer, although the students may not practice.

“The competition was created by MSAA about 25 years ago,” said Connelly in an email. “It works, so why change?”

Despite the positive energy, some in the arena have a chip on their shoulder about cheer not being designated a sport and outsiders suggesting they are not athletes.

After all, the MSAA competition is so grueling that one athlete wound up vomiting into a garbage can after the program. Another had an asthma attack and was given oxygen before being placed in a waiting ambulance.

Emotions run high in the intense competition. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Dave Pelletier of Harwich is here to root for his granddaughters, Hannah and Grace.

“Oh, It should be a sport,” he said. “Why not? it’s a competition and they’re gymnasts. They are athletes, period. It’s like what they do in the Olympics. I think it would be great if it would be recognized as a sport.”

Gymnasts would argue that they use more precision, like landing on a 4-inch-wide balance beam, or mastering the vault or parallel bars.

Nick Mello, a sophomore at Foxborough High School, disagrees.

“This is probably more difficult than gymnastics because we have multiple people doing one stunt at a time, so everyone needs to be in the right head space and know exactly what they’re doing for it to hit,” he said. “It’s very difficult.”

There is an element of danger in cheerleading, and routines must be precise. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Cheerleading also is surprisingly dangerous, ranking second only to football, according to a 2018 study by the National Center for Catastrophic Sports Injury at the University of North Carolina.

Injury rates have improved since then, but they still worry Jazmin Hampton, the head cheer coach at Assumption who is here on a recruiting mission.

“I feel we have as much significant injuries as football players,” she said. “I’m also the trainer because we don’t get access to a trainer, which is sad because the girls work so hard. We even have to fight for ice.”

A Whitman-Hanson cheerleader kicked up her heel. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Nora Walsh, a Milton High cheerleader, says it’s a battle against stereotypes.

“Some people discriminate against us, but it’s starting to get better,” said Walsh. “There’s a lot more representation on social media now but there’s still people at school who will make fun of us and say we don’t do a real sport.”

Narragansett Regional finished third in Division 4. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

But there’s also a real camaraderie among the teams, who often stick around the gym to root for the competition.

At the end of each division, all the athletes are invited onto the mat to await the judges’ decisions. Some dance to the music, others place their stuffed-doll mascot in a circle and pray for good luck.

When the winners of Division 4 are announced, Bellingham sophomore Madison Elliott first screams, then cries, then gives her teammates all the hugs she’s saved up since COVID hit. She finishes off with a bizarre face-down “snow angel” on the mat.

This is one way to celebrate a win. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“This is everything I worked for, seven days a week,” Elliott gushed. “Nobody understands [cheerleading] till you see it. It’s evolved into a great team sport. Honestly, it’s amazing what people can do.”

The trophies for the team winners got hung up in California, but the victorious cheerleaders received medallions. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Mello is the muscle of the team, which wins the small coed division. Yes, he has had people accuse him of competing just to meet girls. But that’s not true, he says with a smile.

“We’re like a family,” he said. “We’re all together two hours a day, every day.”

But then a little sadness seeps into his voice.

“We tried so hard to drum up support to get a fan bus to come here, but no one signed up,” he said. “They don’t really understand what cheer is, but if they would just come and see it, it would definitely change their opinion.”

Bellingham's Madison Elliott (center) weeps with joy after her team captured the Division 4 title. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.