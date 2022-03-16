Watertown boys’ basketball holds off TechBoston comeback, will face St. Mary’s for Division 3 state title

“We knew that this was their last game and they were going to push as hard as they can,” he said. “All we’ve got to do is keep doing what we’re doing.”

After the second-seeded Raiders had built a 21-point lead over TechBoston in the third quarter, only to have the margin cut to 9, senior guard Pierre Paul Labossiere was confident too.

As the Watertown boys’ basketball team was shooting free throws with 3:11 remaining, the Raiders crowd felt confident chanting “Ballgame over.”

Senior forward Tyler Timperio hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and classmate Adam Patterson scored 7 of his 9 points on the free throws that helped clinch the Watertown’s 59-50 semifinal victory Tuesday night at Framingham High.

Advertisement

Labossiere finished with 22 points to lead Watertown (17-7), and Timperio added 15.

“The guys just want to find the open guy,” Watertown coach Steve Harrington said. “That’s what the leadership on the team say, don’t be selfish, find the open guy, make the extra pass if it’s there, and I think the other guys have fed off of that.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The third-seeded Bears (14-8) were led by junior Kervenslee Blanc (17 points) and senior Youssouf M’Boukoh (15 points), and played terrific defense to spark a 22-7 run to get back in the game, forcing turnover after turnover to get the score as close as 6 points.

“We were tired but we had to find a way to find the right guy, get it over, and go from there,” Harrington said. “We make some mistakes but that happens sometimes. We didn’t think back, we didn’t think too much of it, we had to move on to the next play.”

The Raiders will move on to play top-seeded St. Mary’s in the Division 3 state final, the first time back since they won it in 2018.

Advertisement

“It feels great to get back to the drawing board and get to the next game,” Harrington said. “It’s something we all dream to think about and we’re back there and we’re going to face a great opponent and it’ll be tough.”

St. Mary’s 87, Norton 49 — The same players that starred on the football field for the Spartans last fall blitzed Norton in a semifinal at Woburn High.

“We realized when we were scouting that [Norton is] a pretty good team when they play in the halfcourt, but we didn’t think they could face the pressure that we could hand out,” St. Mary’s coach David Brown said. “We came out flying in the first half and once we started getting some easy baskets, we just started to get going.”

St. Mary’s jumped out to a 16-3 lead with five steals in the opening minutes, expanding the advantage to 41-15 midway through the second quarter, when senior captain Ali Barry found junior guard David Brown Jr. skying for an alley-oop finish.

Barry, a Catholic Central League All-Star at quarterback last fall and a 1,000-point scorer on the hardwood, orchestrated the offensive explosion with 10 assists to go along with 7 points. Brown Jr., the co-MVP of the CCL in football and basketball (shared with Barry) this year, netted a game-high 23 points with six 3-pointers.

Junior Omri Merryman added 14 points, with Henri Miraka (7 points, 4 steals), and Derick Coulanges (10 points, 3 steals) contributing to the runaway victory.

Advertisement

Norton (18-6) was led by junior guard Marquise Pina (18 points).

St. Mary’s and Watertown have history facing off in the old Division 3 North bracket, with Watertown topping St. Mary’s, 44-38, in the 2018 sectional final. After falling in the sectional semifinals the next year and losing to Burke in the state semifinals in 2020, the Spartans are looking to climb back atop the D3 pile.

“It all started when we were young,” Barry said about playing both football and basketball with most of his fellow starters. “We were always playing football, always being with each other, and it helps in the long run. We’re all tied together and we have more urgency because of that.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.