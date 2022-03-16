Wild topple Bruins on Jordan Greenway’s goal

The loss also ended Jeremy Swayman’s 8-0-0 winning streak in the Boston net. The rookie tender yielded a pair of goals in the first period — both to Kirill Kaprizov — and then watched Craig Smith and Brad Marchand pull him back even by early in the second.

The Bruins, now 37-19-5, remained at 79 points in the standings and still comfortably holding a wildcard playoff spot. It ended the club’s three-game winning streak.

ST PAUL, Minn. — With a chance to pull even with the Leafs, Penguins and Rangers in the Eastern Conference’s overall standings, the Bruins saw ex-BU forward Jordan Greenway break a tie in the third period and deliver the Wild to a 4-2 win here Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

But Greenway, who turned pro in the spring of 2018 after three seasons with the Terriers, connected from short range at 7:56 of the third, knocking home a loose rebound after Jared Spurgeon’s shot from higher in the zone. Wild, 3-2.

Ryan Hartman knocked home an empty netter with five seconds to go for the 4-2 final.

The Bruins, now with 21 games remaining in the regular season, fly Thursday to Winnipeg and take on the Jets there Friday night, their final game prior the Monday’s 3 p.m. (ET) trade deadline.

The Bruin pulled even, 2-2, early in the second, cashing in on the power play for the equalizer at 1:49.

Brad Marchand, with only a pair of goals since Jan. 26, ended an eight-game goal-less streak with a 35-foot wrister through a screen. Set up by Charlie Coyle, the ex-Wild forward, Marchand buried No. 24 this season and the 2-2 deadlock held up into the second intermission.

The first period was among the most entertaining of the season, the Bruins able to cut a 2-0 deficit in half late in the period, and Trent Frederic trading big shots, looping roundhouse rights, in a bout with Brandon Duhaime midway through the period.

For Bruins fans with a long memory, the Frederic-Duhaime scrap was reminiscent of Bruins-North Stars bouts of long ago, back in the day when John Wensink (aka Wire) challenged the entire Minny bench to a bout at the old Boston Garden.

That rough stuff aside, the Wild had the better of the scoring chances and the better of the score, led by a pair of strikes from star Russian winger Kirill “The Thrill” Kaprizov.

Kaprizov’s first, a power-play goal, came moments after a faceoff in the right wing circle with Brandon Carlo in the box for a trip. Fed a short pass from Alex Goligoski, Kaprizov connected for his 31st of the year with a quick snap wrister from about 35 feet, with Jeremy Swayman unable to see it through traffic at 6:55.

Less than eight minutes later, Kaprizov was back for seconds, this time dashing it from the blue line with a pinpoint Mats Zuccarello feed and splitting defensemen Mike Reilly and Charlie McAvoy. Kaprizov raced to within 15 feet of the net and picked Swayman’s glove side, about halfway up the right post for the 2-0 lead at 14:28.

Craig Smith, carrying one of the club’s hottest sticks of late, finally chopped the lead in half with 3:01 to go before the break, connecting with a top-of-the-paint forehander after Frederic, his hands functioning after his big bout, tossed in a puck from the left wing halfwall. Frederic’s shot deflected off defenseman Matt Dumba down low and the alert Smith made the post by Cam Talbot for his 14th of the season.

With Patrice Bergeron home and nursing an injured arm/elbow, the Bruins struggled some at the faceoff dot in the opening 20:00. The Wild won 12 of the 20 drops for a 60-40 percent advantage.

After hammering Marc-Andre Fleury with 48 shots the night before at the United Center, the Bruins only could muster 17 shots through 40:00 vs. the Wild. However, the Wild managed only 15. The Bruins did turn around their fortunes at the faceoff dot in the second, thanks to some stout work by Tomas Nosek (9 for 11 overall), filling Bergeron’s spot on the No. 1 line.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.