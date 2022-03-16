Worcester Academy junior TJ Power named state’s Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year

After leading his team to a NEPSAC Class AA championship this season, Worcester Academy junior TJ Power has been recognized as the state’s 2021-22 Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward from Shrewsbury transferred to Worcester Academy after starring as a freshman at Saint John’s of Shrewsbury. Now ranked as the nation’s No. 49 recruit for the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com, Power averaged 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during a 23-7 season.

Power produced 26 points and 11 boards in a narrow 85-83 victory over Bradford Christian Academy in the NEPSAC AA title game, earning tournament MVP honors.