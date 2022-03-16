Worcester Academy junior TJ Power named state’s Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year

After leading his team to a NEPSAC Class AA championship this season, Worcester Academy junior TJ Power has been recognized as the state’s 2021-22 Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward from Shrewsbury transferred to Worcester Academy after starring as a freshman at Saint John’s of Shrewsbury. Now ranked as the nation’s No. 49 recruit for the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com, Power averaged 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during a 23-7 season.
Power produced 26 points and 11 boards in a narrow 85-83 victory over Bradford Christian Academy in the NEPSAC AA title game, earning tournament MVP honors.
“I love TJ’s versatility and his willingness to take what the defense gives him,” said Cushing Academy coach James Cormier. “He was a main focus for us [when we played them] and only had seven points in the game, but he impact their win in so many ways because of his other abilities.”
Power follows a line of prep school athletes to be named Player of the Year by Gatorade, including Kyle Filipowski (2020-21, Wilbraham & Monson), Dallion Johnson (2019-20, Phillips Academy), Chris Ledlum (2018-19, Northfield Mount Hermon), and A.J. Reeves (2017-18, Brimmer & May).
Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Power can award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing and is eligible to submit a video explaining why the organization is worthy of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, to be announced throughout the year.