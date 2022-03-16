Wright State beats Bryant for its first NCAA men’s tournament win

Holden was 11 of 15 from the field. Tyler Calvin added 21 points, and Grant Basile had 14.

Playing inside the University of Dayton Arena just 12 miles from its home court, Wright State (22-13) advanced to play top-seeded Arizona in San Diego on Friday in the West Region.

Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant, 93-82, on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

Peter Kiss, the NCAA’s leading scorer, led Bryant (22-10) with 28 points.

The Raiders led, 44-42, at halftime behind 20 points from Holden.

Both teams were seeded 16th. The Bulldogs shot a season-low 16.7 percent from 3-point range, going 1 for 13 in the second half.

The Raiders had 44 rebounds, their second-most of the season. They had 13 offensive rebounds.

Payne to coach Louisville

Louisville and Kenny Payne agreed on a deal for the former Cardinals player and current New York Knicks assistant to become the men’s basketball program’s first Black head coach, said a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced. The University of Louisville Athletic Association is scheduled to meet Friday morning and the school will hold a news conference at the Cardinals’ KFC Yum! Center home arena.

Payne, 55, will replace Chris Mack when he begins work in his first head coaching job. Payne has spent the past two years with Knicks after 10 years as a Kentucky assistant on John Calipari’s staff. He was also an assistant at Oregon.

“He is a dear friend, and I will tell you that they could not hire anybody that will do a better job than Kenny Payne,” Calipari said Wednesday at a NCAA Tournament news conference in Indianapolis. “I may say he should have been hired before there, but, you know what, they get him, they got the best of the best.”

Payne had been mentioned as Louisville's top target from the moment Mack was out on Jan. 26 after three-plus seasons. Payne is praised not only as an excellent recruiter for luring some of the Wildcats top talent during his time in Lexington, and is also credited with developing many of their star post players.

As a player Payne scored 1,089 points from 1985-89 at Louisville under Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum. He was a freshman reserve on the Cardinals' 1986 national championship squad.

The Mississippi native faces two huge tasks returning to his alma mater.

Payne's immediate priority is leading the program back from a 13-19 finish. He will have to deal with possible NCAA penalties resulting from a 2017 federal corruption investigation of college basketball. Louisville awaits an outcome from The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) over NCAA allegations against the program following the federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

Steele out at Xavier

Travis Steele is out as the men’s basketball coach at Xavier following multiple meetings between Steele and the administration on Wednesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Musketeers beat Cleveland State in the NIT on Tuesday night, but speculation began to grow Wednesday morning that Steele could be let go before their next game in the NIT. The sides agreed Wednesday afternoon to end Steele’s tenure as head coach, sources told ESPN.

In four seasons as head coach, Steele was 70-50 — but had not made an NCAA tournament appearance. Before Steele took over, the program had reached the tournament in 16 of the previous 18 seasons.

East Carolina hires Schwartz

East Carolina hired Tennessee assistant Michael Schwartz as head basketball coach. Schwartz spent seven seasons at Tennessee, four as associate head coach. Schwartz has been Tennessee’s defensive coordinator the past five seasons, and the Volunteeers are 118-45 in that span. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Schwartz has been prepared to lead his own program for a few years and had many opportunities before agreeing to go to East Carolina.

Davis fuels Wisconsin

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket with the same ferocity he used to show while running over defenders as a high school quarterback.

Davis’ emergence as the Big Ten player of the year and a likely NBA lottery pick has been one of college basketball’s biggest surprises this season. The 6-foot-5 sophomore believes his football experience made him a better basketball player.

“Playing football and taking shots, as a quarterback especially, it just prepares you for that physicality and allows you to get knocked down and get back up real quick,” Davis said.

Davis has averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds to earn Associated Press All-America first-team honors and help Wisconsin win a share of the Big Ten title. Davis’ Badgers (24-7) are seeded third in the NCAA Midwest Region and play Friday against Colgate (23-11) in Milwaukee.







