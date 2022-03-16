fb-pixel Skip to main content

UK lawmaker: Zaghari-Ratcliffe on her way to airport in Iran

By The Associated PressUpdated March 16, 2022, 2 minutes ago
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held her photo outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, on Nov. 9, 2021.Frank Augstein/Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national who has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is at Tehran’s airport preparing to leave the country, a U.K. lawmaker said Wednesday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was given back her British passport over the weekend, raising hopes that her long ordeal was coming to a close.

“Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home,” U.K. lawmaker Tulip Siddiq tweeted. “I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.’’

Iranian state television in an on-air scrolling text announced Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been “handed over to the British government,” without elaborating. Iran’s English-language broadcaster Press TV later described Zaghari-Ratcliffe as “leaving Tehran after serving jail term.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release comes after the semiofficial Fars news agency suggested she’d be released as the British government had paid Iran about $530 million. Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi paid the sum, in 400 million British pounds, for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.

A lawyer representing Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Tehran couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is visiting the Middle East, had confirmed earlier that a negotiating team was at work in Tehran to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016. She was later convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.

She has been held under house arrest and unable to leave the country since her release.

