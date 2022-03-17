Author readings around Boston March 20-26

Keith Beutler (”George Washington’s Hair: How Early Americans Remembered the Founders”) reads in person and virtually at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (admission is free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Sarah Fay (”Pathological: The True Story of Six Misdiagnoses”) is in conversation with Leslie Jamison at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Wayne Hoffman (”The End of Her: Racing Against Alzheimer’s to Solve a Murder”) is in conversation with Judy Bolton-Fasman in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Toba Spitzer (”God is Here: Reimagining the Divine”) is in conversation with David Jaffe at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Katherine Applegate (”Doggo and Pupper Save the World”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Erica Ferencik (”Girl In Ice”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Morrill Memorial Library . . . Lorena Hughes (”The Spanish Daughter”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Jessica Ralli and Megan Madison (”Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race”) read in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Abbot Public Library . . . Michael J. Tougias (”There’s a Porcupine in My Outhouse: The Vermont Misadventures of a Mountain Man Wannabe”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Plymouth Public Library.

