Author readings around Boston March 20-26

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Keith Beutler (”George Washington’s Hair: How Early Americans Remembered the Founders”) reads in person and virtually at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (admission is free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Sarah Fay (”Pathological: The True Story of Six Misdiagnoses”) is in conversation with Leslie Jamison at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Wayne Hoffman (”The End of Her: Racing Against Alzheimer’s to Solve a Murder”) is in conversation with Judy Bolton-Fasman in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Toba Spitzer (”God is Here: Reimagining the Divine”) is in conversation with David Jaffe at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Katherine Applegate (”Doggo and Pupper Save the World”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Erica Ferencik (”Girl In Ice”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Morrill Memorial Library . . . Lorena Hughes (”The Spanish Daughter”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Jessica Ralli and Megan Madison (”Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race”) read in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Abbot Public Library . . . Michael J. Tougias (”There’s a Porcupine in My Outhouse: The Vermont Misadventures of a Mountain Man Wannabe”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Plymouth Public Library.
TUESDAY
Helen Macdonald (”Vesper Flights”) reads at 5 p.m. at the Concord Museum . . . Pankaj Mishra (”Run and Hide”) is in conversation with Yiyun Li at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . John Cho (”Troublemaker”) is in conversation with Kal Penn at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $18.05 for admission and a copy of the book to pick up, or $27 for admission and a copy of the book to be shipped) . . . Paul C. Clerici (”Boston Marathon: History by the Mile”) reads in person at 7:30 p.m. at Walpole Public Library.
WEDNESDAY
J. Kenji López-Alt (”The Wok: Recipes and Techniques”) is in conversation with Dan Souza in person at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theater at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $55 and include a signed copy of the book to be picked up at the event) . . . Ilan Stavans (”What Is American Literature?”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ammi-Joan Paquette (”All From a Walnut”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Mary Sarah Bilder (”Female Genius: Eliza Harriot and George Washington at the Dawn of the Constitution”) is in conversation with Karin Wulf in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5 for virtual admission and $10 for in-person admission) . . . Katherine Stewart (”The Power Worshippers: Inside The Dangerous Rise Of Religious Nationalism”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Public Library.
THURSDAY
Maia Weinstock (”Carbon Queen: The Remarkable Life of Nanoscience Pioneer Mildred Dresselhaus”) is in conversation with Evelyn Hu in person at 4 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Ben Rawlence (”The Treeline: The Last Forest and the Future of Life on Earth”) is in conversation with Andrea Hairston at 5 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Keith Yocum (”A Whisper Came”) reads at 5 p.m. at Eldredge Public Library . . . Michael G. Lewis (”Fight Like a Girl: Women Warriors Throughout History”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Tara Isabella Burton (”The World Cannot Give”) is in conversation with George Scialabba in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jack E. Davis (”The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird”) is in conversation with Scott Weidensaul in person and virtually at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Maureen Cavanagh (”If You Love Me: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Daughter’s Addiction and Recovery”) reads in person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. at Stoughton Public Library . . . Nicole Yunger Halpern (”Quantum Steampunk: The Physics of Yesterday’s Tomorrow”) is in conversation with Jacob Barandes at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jacqueline Winspear (”A Sunlit Weapon”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rebecca Rolland (”The Art of Talking with Children: The Simple Keys to Nurturing Kindness, Creativity, and Confidence in Kids”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers.
FRIDAY
Randa Jarrar (”Love Is An Ex-Country”) and Zeyn Joukhadar (”The Thirty Names of Night”) are in conversation with Mejdulene B. Shomali at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Natalie Hodges (”Uncommon Measure: A Journey Through Music, Performance, and the Science of Time”) is in conversation with Andrew Krivák in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Janet Evanovich (”The Recovery Agent”) is in conversation with Elle Cosimano at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sara A. Mueller (”The Bone Orchard”) is in conversation with Christina Orlando at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
SATURDAY
Maria Gianferrari (”Bobcat Prowling”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Donna Leon (”Give Unto Others”) reads at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $5 for admission, $27 for admission and a copy of the book to pick up, or $36 for admission and a copy of the book to be shipped) . . . Connie Schofield-Morrison and Elizabeth Zunon (”Stitch by Stitch: Elizabeth Hobbs Keckly Sews Her Way to Freedom”), Candace Fleming (”What Isabella Wanted: Isabella Stewart Gardner Builds a Museum”), and Lori Mortensen and Kristy Caldwell (”Away with Words: The Daring Story of Isabella Bird”) read at 4 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Christopher Denise (”Knight Owl”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
