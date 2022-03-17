Boston Pops spring back to life with fresh lineup

The season runs for only four weeks in comparison to the usual six, a decision that Lockhart explained as a strategic move to take things slow initially and accommodate the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s spring European tour. “I think we want to make sure that the public is finding its way back,” the conductor said in a phone interview. “We’d all enjoy doing two-thirds of the concerts with a full house as opposed to spreading the audience out.”

The POPS sign will shine above Symphony Hall for the first spring season since 2019, as conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops welcome live audiences to six programs across four weeks in May and June. The orchestra plans to carry on beloved traditions such as films with live orchestral music, performances by the winners of the Fidelity Young Artists Competition, Gospel Night, and plenty of special guests from Broadway.

Considering the shortened timeframe, it felt especially important to plan some evenings in honor of laureate conductor and film music titan John Williams, Lockhart said. “He just turned 90 in February, and the Pops will not be doing a specific John Williams program at Tanglewood, so this was the time to do it.”

Rather than a compilation concert of Williams’s greatest hits, Lockhart decided to focus on “the way that most people know his music best,” and have the orchestra accompany “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (May 26 and 28) and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” (June 2-4).

Lockhart is particularly invested in “Duke Ellington Reimagined” (June 9 and 10), a concert featuring pianist Lara Downes and actor Brian Stokes Mitchell that has been in the making since Downes appeared during songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens’s spring 2019 Pops residency. The centerpiece of the Ellington concert will be a newly commissioned piano concerto based on the themes of Ellington’s musical accomplice Billy Strayhorn, composed by frequent Pops arranger Chris Walden and performed by Downes. “That’s the one we had to make sure [to do], no matter what else was in the schedule,” Lockhart said.

The season opener will be “The Magical Music of Alan Menken,” a program celebrating the storied composer whose songs have characterized Disney movies including “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” and “Pocahontas.” A Menken program had been in the offing for the canceled spring 2020 season; Broadway leading men Telly Leung (“Aladdin”) and Alton Fitzgerald White (“The Lion King,” “Ragtime”) were both scheduled for the original concert and will appear for this year’s rescheduled event with the addition of Susan Egan, the original Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on Broadway and voice of Megara in Disney’s animated film “Hercules.” Leung and Egan will both make their Pops debuts this season, as will Smokie Norful, who joins the orchestra, the Boston Pops Gospel Choir, and conductor Charles Floyd for the orchestra’s annual Gospel Night (June 12).

Lockhart is also looking forward to welcoming Pops first-timer Christopher Jackson, a Broadway veteran who originated the roles of Benny in “In the Heights” and George Washington in “Hamilton” (June 7 and 8). Jackson will be the fourth member of the original “Hamilton” cast to appear with the Pops in the past few years, and Lockhart knows who from the cast he hopes to work with next. “Boy, I would love to do something with Lin-Manuel [Miranda],” said the conductor, who like many American parents has been hearing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on repeat for the last few months. “He’s such a fascinatingly talented guy. … If he happens to pick up the Globe and read it, tell him where he can find me!”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting April 5.

BOSTON POPS

May 19-June 11. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bostonpops.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.