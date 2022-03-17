Heather Havrilesky on reading memoirs, and writing them

In her new memoir, “ Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage ,” Heather Havrilesky humorously considers the many obstacles to marital bliss. Havrilesky has written a previous memoir, “ Disaster Preparedness ,” and a book of essays, “ What If This Were Enough .” She writes the Ask Polly advice column for Substack. The author lives in Durham, N.C., with her family.

HAVRILESKY: “Please Miss” by Grace Lavery, a memoir by a trans woman who is a professor at University of California, Berkeley. Her book is just a wild ride, very insightful and a little bit fantastical at times.

BOOKS: Do you read a lot of memoirs?

HAVRILESKY: In the past few years I’ve read more nonfiction than fiction, and first-person nonfiction is my thing at the moment, probably because I’m writing it.

BOOKS: What are some of your favorite memoirs?

HAVRILESKY: I love Leslie Jamison’s “The Recovering,” a memoir about facing her alcoholism and going through Alcoholics Anonymous. She plows right into the most humiliating moments in her drinking life with a lot of introspection and grace. She also explained to me the value of AA in a way that I didn’t grasp before.

BOOKS: Did you read memoirs in preparation for your own book?

HAVRILESKY: There were memoirs that influenced my book in terms of their propulsive writing, such as Kiese Laymon’s “Heavy,” which is one of the most unusually written books that I’ve ever encountered. You land straight in the middle of his world. Another book that I turn to for its humor is Damon Young’s “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker.” He’s so funny and so brutal. I also like Kate Bowler’s “No Cure for Being Human.” It’s about her struggling with stage 4 cancer. She’s a surprising writer because you think you might be reading self-help but I found a lot to emulate in her book.

BOOKS: Do you read self-help?

HAVRILESKY: I honestly try not to because I write an advice column. I can find myself becoming unduly influenced by various theories as to how people behave.

BOOKS: Do books ever figure into your advice column somehow?

HAVRILESKY: I interviewed Julia May Jonas about her novel “Vladimir,” which is so good. It reminds me of John Updike, who is one of my favorite fiction authors. After that interview I started thinking that my advice columns could be formed around books as a means of illustrating a point about the human condition. I’ve been a book critic in the past and this would be a good way to returning to that in a way and to finding inspiration in books. I also think a lot of us benefit from looking outside of ourselves instead of always looking inward for answers. Books are such a nice passageway to alternative visions of how to live.

BOOKS: Did reviewing books influence your own reading habits somehow?

HAVRILESKY: I wrote a column for Book Forum about bestsellers, and what you learn when you write about popular books is that a lot of them are terrible. So I ended up feeling very impatient with books, and started reading only ones that had won prizes or someone had recommended. During that time New York Review Books Classics sent me some strange novels with some nutty-seeming protagonists, such as Iris Owens’s “After Claude.” That book is hilarious, strange, and short.

BOOKS: Why did you start reading more nonfiction than fiction?

HAVRILESKY: During the pandemic I stopped feeling patient enough to read fiction. However, I did read Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” and loved it. People complained about Donna Tartt’s “The Goldfinch,” but I thought it was beautiful. Elif Batuman’s “The Idiot” was another favorite in the past few years. She started with notes about her experience in college and then turned those into something really interesting. But I mostly wanted to read grand theories of the world or personal stories. I didn’t want to read invented stories. I wasn’t that ravenous to read new fiction but I’m slowly getting back to it.

Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of "Rescuing Penny Jane" and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.