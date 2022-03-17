Local bestsellers

"The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley.

2. Run, Rose, Run James Patterson, Dolly Parton Little, Brown

3. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

4. One Italian Summer Rebecca Serle Atria Books

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

6. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

7. Violeta Isabel Allende Ballantine

8. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

9. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

10. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss Amy Bloom Random House

2. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji López-Alt Norton

3. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

4. The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness Meghan O’Rourke Riverhead

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

9. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

10. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

2. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

6. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

8. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

3. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

8. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

9. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

10. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine Serhii Plokhy Basic Books

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 13. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.