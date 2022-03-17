‘Song Exploder’ creator Hrishikesh Hirway has some songs of his own

Indeed, Hirway is so much in the background that most of the time, except for the episode’s intro and outro, we don’t hear his voice at all: His end of the conversation has been edited out. It’s a storytelling technique that keeps episodes lean — rarely over 20 minutes in length — and compels a closer listen because there’s no unnecessary banter or throat-clearing.

Listening to “ Song Exploder ,” the popular podcast (and now Netflix series) on which guests — Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Solange, Metallica, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others — explain how they wrote and recorded one of their songs, it’s striking how little we hear the host, Hrishikesh Hirway.

Hirway is comfortable not being the focal point, even when he is. After graduating from Yale in 2000, Hirway, who grew up in Peabody, formed a band — he pretty much was the band — but rather than performing under his own name, he called it The One AM Radio. He released four albums in nine years before, eventually, creating the “Song Exploder” podcast, which has been streamed over 65 million times since launching in 2014. (Hirway also produces/cohosts two other podcasts: “Home Cooking” with Samin Nosrat, and “The West Wing Weekly” with Joshua Malina.)

Over time, the experience of making “Song Exploder” led Hirway to resume making music — this time under his own name. On Wednesday, he’ll be at Crystal Ballroom in Somerville, debuting songs from his new EP, “Rooms I Used to Call My Own,” with Jenny Owen Youngs, one of many collaborators on the project. A few days ago, we talked to Hirway over Zoom.

Q. I was surprised to discover your local connection. You grew up in Peabody.

A. I was just telling a friend that I get to do an interview with my hometown paper.

Q. Joe Rogan used to deliver The Boston Globe. You can’t make that claim, can you?

A. No, I can’t. But I did help my friend deliver the Peabody newspaper. And I temped one summer doing graphic design for the Lynn Item.





Q. So your parents arrived from India and landed in Peabody?

A. My dad came in 1968. And, originally, he was on the other side of the country — in Oregon, to do his PhD. But the professor he was studying with passed away, and he transferred to UMass Amherst, so that’s how we ended up in Massachusetts.





Q. Were you into any music scene here?

A. The very big deal for me was when Newbury Comics opened a store in Peabody on [Route] 114. That was a really big deal because my best friend Matt and I used to make a pilgrimage to Cambridge to go to Newbury Comics to buy records and comics. The Newbury Comics listening stations were essentially how I discovered any cool music when I was young.





Q. What was the music of your adolescence?

A. I was going to shows at the Middle East Upstairs, and I also had been playing basement hardcore shows, playing quiet solo music. All my friends were in punk bands so those were the kind of shows I played at. In college, that’s when I discovered indie rock. I got to see bands like Red House Painters at the Middle East Upstairs, and I saw Rachel’s at the Middle East Upstairs, and I saw Low at the Somerville Theatre.

Q. The One AM Radio was a band name but it was just you?

A. Yeah, kind of like Smog for Bill Callahan. It was my one-man-band moniker. When I was in college, I started playing solo shows. I opened for Ted Leo and a couple of other folks under my own name. But I got questions when I played under my own name. Like, people asking if it was world music or Indian music.





Q. Because of your name?

A. Because of my name, yeah. And I was, like, “No. I’m trying to do something that’s somewhere between Bjork and Nick Drake. It has nothing to do with any of that.” I got kind of bummed out that people were seeing my Indian name and making some sort of judgment about what the music was. That’s when I decided I would play under this moniker instead.





Q. Now you’re back to your own name.

A. Well, a couple of things happened. It’s been 10 years since the last The One AM Radio record came out. So, in some ways, it feels like I’m starting over. And I thought maybe I should assess the situation again. I feel like things are different now. I think the music scene, the indie rock scene, is much more diverse, and people are more open-minded. People don’t necessarily have the same kind of preconceived notions. Music of any kind can come from anywhere. So that’s part of it. And then, at a pragmatic level, because of all the other work I’ve been doing, I thought people who might like me from the other things I do might not be able to make the connection to discover my music as The One AM Radio.

Q. Makes sense. If your music was somewhere between Bjork and Nick Drake before, what is it now?

A. I think I’m still trying to go for that. [Laughs] The biggest change is I’m a more mature songwriter now. And this record is really formed from a lot of collaboration. Part of the reason I hadn’t made music for so long is because I was in pretty deep writer’s block. I was in my head about whether what I was doing was worthwhile. Like, does the world need more songs from me? Unless you have a really sizable ego, I think it’s hard to answer yes to that question. So I left it aside for a while, and it was during that period that I started making “Song Exploder.” And about five or six years into “Song Exploder,” I was really missing making music. I realized I needed it.





Alicia Keys and Hrishikesh Hirway in an episode of "Song Exploder" on Netflix. Matt Sayles/Netflix

Q. What was the inspiration, or intent, on “Song Exploder”?

A. As somebody who was kind of a bedroom producer, I never really learned the proper way of making music. I just sort of did it with whatever I could. One of the exciting things about that is you end up coming up with odd and creative solutions to achieve the results you want. Talking to friends of mine who are musicians, I knew they were experiencing the same thing. I’d hear things in their songs and ask them: “What am I hearing?” And I knew the experience of listening to a song with the different elements isolated was a cool thing, and I thought that was an experience most people don’t get to have with music. So with “Song Exploder,” I wanted to combine those things. I wanted people to, like, taste the individual ingredients before they have the final dish. And for artists to talk about the real work they did in creating the song.

Q. I’m guessing you’ve learned a lot from these conversations. Have you applied any of it to your own music?

A. The biggest lesson I’ve learned, more than any specific production technique, is that a lot of the people I admire approach their music as work. They approach it with the kind of discipline and rigor you would with a regular job. And if I wanted music to be a part of my life again, I needed to approach it that way. You can’t just wait for inspiration to strike, for a song to appear. It’s something you have to hammer away at. I can’t even believe I’m saying that’s a lesson I learned, but it is.

Interview was edited and condensed.

AN EVENING WITH HRISHIKESH HIRWAY AND JENNY OWEN YOUNGS

At the Crystal Ballroom, 55 Davis Square, Somerville, March 23 at 8 p.m. $24. ticketmaster.com





Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.