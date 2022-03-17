Uh oh. Netflix is testing a way to end password sharing, pushing subscribers to pay for extra users.

But subscribers, before you track down all the moochers, know this: the new feature will first be launched in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Netflix did not say whether the feature would be rolled out in the US.

Netflix will begin testing a new feature that will prompt subscribers to pay extra if they share their account with people outside their household.

Still using your ex’s Netflix password, even though you haven’t spoken in years? Your days of quietly “sharing” the account might be numbered.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account,” the company said in statement, referencing its separate user profiles and ability to handle multiple streams at once. “While these have been hugely popular, they have created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

The company said that when accounts are shared between households, it impacts the company’s “ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.” Translation: Letting your old roommate use your password cuts into the corporate bottom line. Netflix’s terms of service also spells out that a customer’s account can’t be shared with individuals beyond your household.

As the new program is launched over the next couple of weeks, Netflix said its Standard and Premium subscribers will be offered the option to add sub accounts to their service for people who don’t live with them. Each sub account will have its own profile and personalized recommendations, as usual, but will also have their own Netflix login and password. The company said its been working on the feature for the past year so that members can share outside their household “easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

In Costa Rica, the extra cost is $2.99 USD; in Chile, 2,380 CLP; and in Peru, 7.9 PEN — less than the cost of a separate Netflix plan. The company notes that the extra members won’t be paying for their account separately, and that the bill still goes to the main account holder.

“We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes elsewhere in the world,” Chengyi Long, the director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in a blog post.

Netflix is also testing out the ability to let subscribers transfer their user profiles to new accounts, which would make it easier for subscribers to cut off freeloaders. Profiles’ viewing histories will be preserved, and can either be transferred to either a new account, or an Extra Member sub account.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.