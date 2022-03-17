What’s up at this year’s Boston Israeli Film Festival

The enthusiasm of the response took them by surprise. The prospect of adventure and living in a utopian society thrilled idealistic young people from Scandinavia to Australia. One now-elderly Danish woman, a gentile, recalls with nostalgia how she was inspired to join up after reading Leon Uris’s novel “Exodus.” Her spirits remained high even when getting up at 4 a.m. to harvest melons. As for the Israelis, they may have gotten more than they bargained for, because the newcomers electrified the native kibbutzniks culturally — and sexually. This was the ‘60s and ‘70s, after all, and sex and drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, sometimes in excess, brought the Israelis and the foreign volunteers closer together.

Yoav Brill’s “ Apples & Oranges ” (2021) shows that the kibbutz movement wasn’t all hard work, desert heat, and singing songs by campfires. To fill the ranks of the communal farms developing the country and, more important, to promote the state of Israel, organizers solicited young kibbutz volunteers from countries around the world.

When states fail to solve conflicts, individuals and private organizations will sometimes step up to seek reconciliation and achieve peace. Here are four documentaries from the Boston Israeli Film Festival 2022 (March 24-30) about those who rose to the occasion.

As with most utopian dreams, history caught up with the kibbutz. A litany of war, terrorism, Intifadas, and violence threatened to end them. But a few volunteers kept coming, and some never left, like the colorful gentlemen who decided to stay and help make things better by teaching Palestinian and Jewish kids to play the ukulele.

The body of water in Ido Glass and Yoav Kleinman’s “Dead Sea Guardians” (2021), a lake nine times as salty as the ocean and the lowest point on earth, had until recently hosted a thriving tourist industry. But projects diverting water from the Jordan River and exploitative mining have shriveled the Dead Sea, leaving behind an apocalyptic (though cinematically stunning) wasteland of salt-encrusted ruins, sinkholes, and cratered roadways.

Israel, Jordan, and the Palestinian territory border the brackish body and their cooperation is needed to restore it to its previous glory. That cooperation has not been forthcoming. Thus the Dead Sea serves as an unfortunate metaphor for the region’s intransigent conflict, and a microcosm of a general environmental calamity facing the world.

Three friends — Oded Rahav, an Israeli entrepreneur and activist, Munqeth Mehyar, a Jordanian environmentalist, and Yusuf Matari, a Palestinian lifeguard — set out to bring attention to this crisis by gathering a multinational group of swimmers to cross the Dead Sea from the Israeli to the Jordanian side. Their route crosses miles of bitter, caustic water, but it may prove less daunting than overcoming the generations of hostility that divide those on the opposite shores.

In 1970, 25 years after the Holocaust, Israelis had not yet overcome their antipathy to Germany. But as seen in Noam Sobovitz’s “Game Changers” (2021), the champion German football squad Borussia Mönchengladbach was another matter.

Israeli fans grudgingly admired the elite crew; and Emmanuel “Eddy” Schaeffer, head coach of the scrappy young Israeli national team, had previously worked with the Borussia Mönchengladbach coach, his longtime friend and mentor Hennes Weiseller. What better way to promote the sport in Israel and improve relations between the two countries than by inviting the German team to Tel Aviv for a match? Together the two coaches overcome numerous obstacles to make the game happen. Rich with archival footage and present-day interviews with participants, Sobovitz’s film evokes the excitement — and anxiety — stirred by this turning point in Israeli history.

Michal Vaknin and Yuval Hameiri’s “That Orchestra With the Broken Instruments” (2021) begins in Jerusalem in the summer of 2019 with a worker loading the artifacts of the title ensemble into a van. A keyboard falls onto the pavement — if it wasn’t broken before, it is now. These castaways — unstrung ouds, valveless trumpets, pianos with sticky keys — are taken to the musical equivalent of the Island of Misfit Toys, a place where they will be rehabilitated to bring a moment of unity in the city.

Though the comparison is understated, the orchestra is a microcosm of Jerusalem itself; both are a collection of disparate souls that is fractured, divided, and barely functional. Can such a damaged assortment of players and instruments still carry a tune?

An inspiring and brilliant conductor, three composers, and a hundred musicians from different communities in the city have four days to find out. Vaknin and Hameiri follow their progress as they put together a symphonic piece that ranges in style from John Cage to Johann Sebastian Bach. The final performance is both wry and stirring, making this one of the finest music documentaries of the past year.

