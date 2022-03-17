Roxbury Prep files plans for new high school in Newmarket

A charter school that fought a long and ultimately unsuccessful battle to build in Roslindale has selected a spot in Roxbury’s Newmarket neighborhood for a new home. Roxbury Prep plans to build a 90,000-square-foot high school at 69 Proctor St. The facility will have capacity for all Roxbury Prep students in grades 9-12, a full-size gym, performing arts spaces and high-tech science classrooms. The location will combine Roxbury Prep’s two high school campuses in Hyde Park and Roxbury. The lot is owned by Boston-based Kensington Investment Co., which bought it in 2019 for $4.6 million, a Suffolk County deed shows. Roxbury Prep intends to purchase the site from Kensington. ”We could not be happier to be moving forward with our new campus that ensures our students have the permanent, world-class home they deserve in a neighborhood with a long history of celebrating Black and brown lives,” said Shradha Patel, co-founder of Roxbury Prep High School, in a statement. “The opportunity to have our students in one building will strengthen learning, success, and build community as our scholars prepare to enter, succeed in, and graduate from college.” — CATHERINE CARLOCK

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

HIGHER EDUCATION

Advertisement

$10m gift to Harvard Business School for health care studies

Venture capitalist Howard Cox has pledged $10 million to Harvard Business School for the school’s “Health Care Initiative,” which supports health care management education. Cox has nearly 50 years of experience founding and advising health care firms, and has spent nearly all of his career at VC firm Greylock Partners. Cox, who helped launch the initiative in 2005, said health care represents an outsized piece of the US economy and he hopes that his gift will inspire other alums to give to the cause. In recognition of his commitment to the school, HBS has named the initiative’s faculty chair position after Cox, a title currently held by professor Robert Huckman. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

MEDIA

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo sues network for $125 million

Former cable news anchor Chris Cuomo is seeking $125 million from CNN for what his lawyers claim was wrongful termination when the cable news network fired him in December. In a legal filing with JAMS, an arbitration organization, Cuomo’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said he was seeking the $15 million that Cuomo was owed under his contract as well as “future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation.” Cuomo was fired days after the New York attorney general released a trove of e-mails and text messages that indicated he had been intimately involved with providing strategic advice to his brother, Andrew Cuomo, who was confronting a mounting sexual harassment scandal while serving as governor of New York. Chris Cuomo was fired by Jeff Zucker, CNN’s president at the time. Cuomo has maintained that Zucker was aware of his dealings with his brother, an accusation that Zucker has denied. An internal investigation into Cuomo commissioned by WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, soon imperiled Zucker as well. Zucker resigned under pressure in early February after the investigation revealed that he had failed to disclose a romantic relationship with the network’s head of marketing and communications, Allison Gollust. ― NEW YORK TIMES

MANUFACTURING

Koch Industries won’t halt manufacturing operations in Russia

Koch Industries will continue to operate its two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, according to a company statement. Koch’s Guardian Industries operates the two facilities, which employ about 600 people. The company has no other physical assets in Russia, chief operating officer Dave Robertson said in a statement Wednesday. Koch is complying with sanctions and regulations regarding Russia, Robertson said. “While Guardian’s business in Russia is a very small part of Koch, we will not walk away from our employees there or hand over these manufacturing facilities to the Russian government so it can operate and benefit from them,” Robertson said. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

HOUSING

Construction of new homes rebounds to fastest pace since mid-2006

New US home construction rebounded in February to the strongest pace since 2006, suggesting builders had greater success navigating material and labor constraints in the month. Residential starts increased 6.8 percent last month to a 1.77 million annualized rate, according to government data released Thursday. Applications to build, a proxy for future construction, eased to an annualized 1.86 million units, though remained elevated. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.7 million pace of housing starts in February. The data point to a pickup in construction activity after weather and Omicron-related worker absences tempered building in January. Still, builders are struggling to meet buyer demand in the face of snarled supply chains, high commodities prices, and an ongoing struggle to attract skilled labor. Single-family starts advanced 5.7 percent in February to an annualized pace of 1.22 million units. Multifamily starts, which include apartment buildings and condominiums, increased to 554,000, the strongest pace since January 2020. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

NLRB accuses Starbucks of retaliating against workers seeking to unionize

The National Labor Relations Board has accused Starbucks of retaliating against two employees who sought to unionize their coffee shop in Phoenix, according to a complaint reviewed by The Washington Post. The NLRB typically issues formal complaints after it investigates accusations brought against employers and finds merit in them. In this case, two Phoenix baristas brought a raft of allegations against the company, including retaliation, making threats, and changing the conditions of employment for individuals who were engaged in “concerted activity,” which is protected under national labor policy. The NLRB intervened to prevent alleged retaliatory activity that it believes is unlawful. Starbucks has repeatedly denied that it engages in surveillance or any sort of retaliatory activity. In an e-mailed statement, Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges implied that the company’s efforts to discipline these two employees was unrelated to their union activity. “A partner’s interest in a union does not exempt them from the standards we have always held,” Borges said. If the NLRB prevails in its case, Starbucks could be required to read statements and post physical notices in its stores informing workers of their right to organize. ― WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

FINANCE

PayPal allowing customers to send money to Ukrainians

PayPal said Thursday that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those now refugees across Europe. Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country. They will now be able to receive funds, as well as make transfers within Ukraine and abroad. It’s the latest measure by banks and other financial services companies looking for ways to help Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s invasion. PayPal cut off Russia from its services last week. Since the war began, supporters of Ukraine have been looking for ways to financially support Ukrainian refugees as well as those still in the country. People have booked Airbnbs in Kyiv or sent cryptocurrencies to Ukrainians. Money transfer companies like MoneyGram and Western Union have seen surges in demand as people look for ways to send money to friends and family in the region. PayPal said it will waive fees on transfers of funds to Ukrainian accounts, or for anyone receiving funds in Ukrainian accounts until June 30.. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement







