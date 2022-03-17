Starbucks CEO retires; Schultz steps in as interim chief executive

But in recent months, those operational and financial successes have been overshadowed by a wave of employees — “partners” in Starbucks parlance — who have taken to social media to criticize work conditions and raise other issues at the chain. As a result, more than 100 Starbucks stores in more than 25 states have filed for union elections. Many either have begun to vote or are likely to vote in the coming months. At least six have voted to unionize.

For the past two years, even as the pandemic shut down key markets and created supply shortages, Kevin Johnson, the chief executive of Starbucks, managed to lead the company to robust revenue and profit growth.

On Wednesday, in an abrupt move, Starbucks said Johnson, who has held the job since 2017, will retire on April 4 after 13 years with the company.

His interim replacement until the board of directors names a permanent one is a familiar name: Howard Schultz.

Schultz, 68, joined Starbucks in the 1980s and built it into a global coffee giant. And this isn’t the first time he has come back to oversee the company. After stepping down as chief executive in 2000, he returned as CEO from 2008 to 2017, when Johnson took over and Schultz became executive chairman. Schultz will also rejoin the company’s board. Shares of Starbucks rose 4.8 percent to $87.10 on Wednesday.

The unexpected leadership change followed weeks of mounting pressure from investors as more stores filed for union elections. “We believe that Starbucks’s reputation may be jeopardized due to reporting of aggressive union-busting tactics,” a large group of investors, representing more than $1 billion in Starbucks stock, said in a letter sent to Johnson on Tuesday. Starbucks has denied engaging in antiunion activity.

This week, the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint accusing the company of illegally penalizing two workers involved in a union drive at a Starbucks in Phoenix, the latest in the chain’s labor struggles.

It is unclear whether the return of Schultz signals a softening of the company’s battles against unions or a deeper entrenchment. Schultz, who stepped down as executive chairman in 2018 and was, at the time, one of the largest Starbucks stockholders with 33 million shares, has played a significant role in the company’s response to stores that have sought to unionize.

In September, Schultz visited Buffalo, N.Y., to address local managers, telling them that the company had let them down by failing to help them address operational issues at their stores, and that he was not antiunion but “pro-Starbucks,” said one person who attended but was not authorized to speak publicly. Other Starbucks executives, like John Culver, the chief operating officer, and Rossann Williams, president of retail for North America, attended the meeting, but Johnson did not.

Starbucks declined to make Schultz and Johnson available for interviews.

After the leadership change was announced, Mellody Hobson, Starbucks’ chairwoman, acknowledged to CNBC that the company had “made some mistakes” in addressing workers’ concerns. Hobson is co-chief executive of Ariel Investments, a firm that considers itself an early adopter of environmental, social, and governance investing.

Jonas Kron, the chief advocacy officer for Trillium Asset Management, one of the investment firms that has written to and met with Starbucks executives urging them to take a neutral posture, said he believed the comment could be “the first signal of a pivot” on the union issue.

But a few hours later, during the question-and-answer session of Starbucks’ annual shareholder meeting, Hobson said the issue of neutrality was “nuanced” and would limit “our ability to speak to our partners in certain ways.”

Kron later said he considered the comments at the meeting “disappointing.”

Various Starbucks executives mentioned during the shareholder meeting how successfully the company had worked with its employees during the pandemic, with pay and other benefits improving over the past year.

The first time Schultz returned to Starbucks, he abruptly replaced Jim Donald as chief executive when the company was struggling with a downturn in the economy, an influx of coffee competition and missteps.

This time, while Starbucks is on stronger financial footing, Schultz will have to deal with the rising union issue, a concern he has faced before.