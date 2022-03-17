Ukraine war’s impact shows up in European company results

Even before Russia’s invasion, companies from Nestle to Unilever had warned of the effects of rising costs and supply chain disruptions unleashed by COVID-19. Now the war is amplifying that impact, forcing businesses — from airlines to grocers — to decide whether to accept shrinking profits or pass along soaring costs to customers.

For ThyssenKrupp, the German conglomerate, the war has thrown the planned separation of its steel operations into doubt. Ocado blamed the war for aggravating uncertainties over inflation. At Inditex, the decision to temporarily shut all 502 shops in Russia threatens a blow to profits.

From ThyssenKrupp to Ocado Group and Zara-owner Inditex, Russia’s war on Ukraine is snarling supply chains, driving up costs, and squeezing profits across a widening swathe of European businesses.

”It’s not taken long for companies to start citing the war in Ukraine to justify raising prices as input costs start to eat into margins,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. ”This will be the challenge for companies going forward, with the rising cost of energy, as well as agricultural and other raw material costs.”

Fevertree Drinks, a maker of cocktail mixers, this week trimmed its profit forecast after the invasion led to a spike in commodity prices. Ocado warned that revenue may grow less than expected at its online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group, citing rising energy costs. The shares fell as much as 9.4 percent in London early Thursday.

Some firms are more optimistic. Swatch Group chief executive Nick Hayek said Thursday Switzerland’s largest traded watchmaker can still meet its full-year sales forecast even after shuttering its operations in Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion three weeks ago sent oil, metals, and raw materials soaring and added to the supply-chain snags that have hit car production over the past two years. Auto sales in the European Union fell to the lowest on record for February, as manufacturers braced for more disruption to output from parts shortages. Schaeffler, a German car-parts maker, last week scrapped its earnings forecast, blaming the war for disrupting everything from raw materials and freight rates to energy prices.

European airlines expecting a bumper summer as travel resumes after the pandemic now face a squeeze on margins, with the jump in fuel costs threatening to wipe out anticipated gains, even before the impact of route closures and flight diversions enforced by the war.

For the moment, carriers are generally betting that pent-up desire to travel after the COVID crisis will allow them to pass increased costs to passengers without damaging sales. Deutsche Lufthansa is among carriers raising fares, while Virgin Atlantic Airways CEO Shai Weiss said Tuesday that demand in the crucial Europe-US market remains exceptionally strong, making it likely that higher expenses can be offset.

Still, there's concern the general increase in household costs as a result of the war will diminish people's disposable income to a degree that they reconsider travel plans not yet booked, and that the coming summer turns into another lost season.

”A lot of companies are getting nervous,” said Michel Keusch, a fund manager at Bellevue Asset Management. ”While exposure to Russia and Ukraine is in most cases very limited in terms of sales, the worries are rather on the indirect impact through rising input costs on profitability and also on the consumer's wallet.”

For European companies with sizable businesses in Russia, the risks can be greater. Denmark's Carlsberg, the biggest brewer in Russia, last week suspended its 2022 financial guidance and warned that it may have to write down its assets in the country. It's reviewing strategic options for the Russian business.

A host of companies have suspended, exited or reduced their operations in Russia since the war began. That's led to threats from the government that businesses left behind could be nationalized.

”The fact that some assets have a good probability of being nationalized shows to what extent we are navigating in unpredictable territory,” said Keusch.