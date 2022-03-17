US mortgage rates jump, topping 4 percent for first time since 2019

Mortgage rates in the U.S. soared, surpassing 4 percent for the first time in almost three years.

The average for a 30-year loan was 4.16 percent, up from 3.85 percent last week and the highest since April 2019, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates haven’t been above 4 percent since May of that same year.

Borrowing costs tracked a surge in 10-year Treasury yields. At its board meeting this week, the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, with more hikes anticipated in the months to come. The Fed’s ongoing fight against inflation -- made even more urgent by concerns about soaring fuel costs and supply-chain fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine -- will likely push mortgage rates up further.