Maple season arrives, the backcountry beckons, and an app can arrange your trip

Spring has finally arrived, which means it’s maple season in New England. Lovers of all things maple will want to take advantage of the sweet new deal offered by The Glen House, the 68-room hotel at the base of Mount Washington. The Maple Madness Package includes a two-night stay, map of local sugar houses, and bottle of locally produced 100 Acre Sugar Shack maple syrup. Also includes a signature maple-themed “Whiskey Click” cocktail for two, a mix of craft whiskeys and cold brew laced with allspice and cardamom. This warming drink is ideally enjoyed near the hotel bar’s stone fireplace where floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the snow-capped Presidential Range. Available for stays now through April 30. From $161.50 per night. 603-466-3420, theglenhouse.com/packages-specials

CELEBRATE 90 YEARS OF DANCE IN THE BERKSHIRES

Dance fans will be happy about Jacob’s Pillow 90th Anniversary Season celebrations. Featuring 10 weeks of programming, running June 22 through Aug. 28, the festival offers world premieres, new commissions, 90th Anniversary Season celebrations, Pillow-exclusive engagements, and work developed at the Pillow Lab. Confirmed companies and engagements include Limón Dance Company, Taylor Stanley, Michelle N. Gibson with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Miami City Ballet, and more. Companies will perform at the newly renovated Ted Shawn Theatre, on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, and at sites across the campus. Ticketed performances are enriched by talks, exhibitions, events, free performances, and more. Public ticket sales begin April 6. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

THERE:

SAY HOLA MEXICO! AT PACIFIC RESORT

Recently reopened (after debuting just as COVID shut the world down), the family-friendly Conrad Punta de Mita is a lavish retreat nestled along the rugged Pacific coast of Mexico. Located 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, the sprawling property offers a something-for-everyone approach to luxury vacations. Stay in one of 265 spacious and light-filled guest rooms and 25 suites — with coastal décor, indigenous artwork, and luxe amenities — and enjoy a 2-mile-long sand beach, rejuvenating spa, state-of-the-art fitness room, game room, kids club, golf, cooking and mixology classes, plus beachside, poolside, and terrace dining experiences with sophisticated to casual to grab-and-go delicacies. Off property activities include ziplining, sailing, deep sea fishing, whale watching, and more. Golfers should check out the Perfect Par Package, which includes two rounds of 18-hole golf at the adjacent, Greg Norman-designed Higuera Golf Club; daily gourmet breakfast for two; and 20 percent off spa treatments. Or simply loll with a book and margarita at one of three pools, including one adult-only and one family pool with waterslide. Rooms from $625. Golf package from $712. 844-298-4300, www.conradpuntademita.com

Those looking for respectful and welcoming backcountry experiences might enjoy Holiday River Expeditions’ new series of Affinity Trips designed for both the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. Handout

ALL ARE WELCOME ON BACKCOUNTRY TRIPS

Those looking for respectful and welcoming backcountry experiences might enjoy Holiday River Expeditions’ new series of Affinity Trips designed for both the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. Beginning in May and running through August, the four debuting tours, ranging from three to five days, include rafting trips through Desolation, Westwater, Lodore, Whirlpool, Ruby and/or Split Mountain canyons along the Green, Colorado, and Yampa rivers in Utah and Colorado. Trips range from beginner to intermediate levels of difficulty, from calm, serene waters to Class III and IV whitewater. Rates from $725 to $1,325. 800-624-6323, www.bikeraft.com/affinity-based-trips

Origen, a new membership travel company, aims to save you precious time when planning your next adventure with its personal concierge service that creates completely individual, custom trips. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

MEMBERSHIP APP CURATES TRAVEL EXPERIENCES

Do you spend as much time planning and booking a trip as you spend relaxing on vacation? Origen, a new membership travel company, aims to save you precious time when planning your next adventure with its personal concierge service that creates completely individual, custom trips. Combining cutting-edge technology with human expertise, Origin manages and arranges end-to-end trip details through one convenient app. Customers get help when they need it from real people as well as self-serve on the app. The $3,000 annual membership fee includes unlimited trips, unlimited trip revisions, and hassle-free 24/7 support. Whether your dream is to book an African safari, visit Greenland, explore the Grand Canyon, or tour Scandinavia, Origin will take care of all the details, leaving you more time to pack your bags. www.origin.me

TRAVEL SKINCARE UPGRADE

Upgrade your travel skincare routine with the new exfoliants, serums, creams, and oils developed by Kind Science. Products use a globally-sourced blend of vitamin-loaded plants and other natural ingredients — without added dyes, fragrances, toxins, or heavy oils — formulated to improve hydration, retain moisture, and increase elasticity to skin that gets dry and stressed on long flights and in climate-controlled hotel rooms. Most of the products in this line are less than 3 ounces, meaning they’re TSA-friendly for those who pack light to avoid checked baggage fees. $28-$48. www.kindscience.com/shop

