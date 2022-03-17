Martin Sexton says Boston crowds ‘tend to sing beautifully’

Favorite vacation destination? There’s an ancient walled village in [the] Umbria [region of Italy] called Todi. You enter the gates and it’s like time stopped in 1100 AD. My wife, son, and I spent six months there while touring Europe. No big chains, just a lot of down-home Italians serving up the real deal. Tiramisu and espresso for 2 Euros, mmm. Almost no English spoken; they were patient most of the time.

Like all touring musicians, Martin Sexton is happy to be back on the road performing, sharing songs from his lengthy musical catalog including some numbers from his latest release, “2020 Vision” (which includes a John Mayer accompaniment on a song titled “Calling on America”). Sexton, who is known for his eclectic musical style encompassing everything from folk to blues to pop to ballads, is performing three shows at City Winery on March 31, April 1, and April 2. The Syracuse, N.Y., native said he enjoys performing in Boston, where he spent his early days as a musician busking and playing small clubs in and around the city. “I’m a real food guy and I love to eat locally wherever I am, so when I’m in Boston, I like to get fresh seafood — and visit some old friends,” said Sexton, 56, who lived in Boston for several years in the early 1990s. “The Boston [crowds] are really receptive and they tend to sing beautifully. It’s funny how that varies from state to state. In Boston, they seem to sing harmony really well, and the energy is really beautiful.” Sexton and his wife, Georganne, split their time between homes in Northampton and Saranac Lake, N.Y. We caught up with the singer-songwriter, who said he and his wife have four children — one together and three from past relationships — to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? My favorite food has a lot to do with where I am at the time. With a fine line between vacation and work, I’d say Wiener schnitzel in Switzerland, barbecue down south, or Dungeness crab in Vancouver is a good start.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’ve always wanted to paddle the Northern Forest Canoe Trail. To launch my kayak here in the Adirondacks and paddle for hundreds of miles like the natives did thousands of years ago would be a bucket list trip. One day …

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Well, if not my phone or American Express, I’d have to say my electric razor. Can’t quite trim the beard without it.

Aisle or window? Window. I still like seeing the world from way up high.

Favorite childhood travel memory? [When I was] 13 my parents drove their four youngest of 12 [children] to Memphis to visit my big sister. Really dug the road trip and when we got there, we saw the sights like Beale Street, the riverboats, and a little place called Graceland. My fire was lit.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? It’s a secret, but probably once a tour I have been known to partake in an extra-thick vanilla milkshake. Any diner will do.

Best travel tip? As a road man, I would always recommend finding the local joints. The “meat and threes” [three sides of vegetables] of the Southland, the taco trucks in LA, the best walleye and wild rice in the Midwest, and of course the shiny diners along the way. They’re easy to find now in the digital age.

JULIET PENNINGTON