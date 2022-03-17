Singer Aimee Mann says she was dropped from Steely Dan’s summer tour. Her fans are furious.

In a series of illustrations posted online, Mann detailed the strange scenario, saying it seemed as if the headliners thought a female singer-songwriter might not be a good fit with their fans.

Mann, who famously started her musical career in Boston, posted to Instagram Wednesday that she’d been dropped from the Steely Dan tour for reasons that weren’t clear.

Planning to see jazz-rock legends Steely Dan when they roll into Boston this summer? Here’s who won’t be on the bill at the Xfinity Center: singer-songwriter extraordinaire Aimee Mann.

“No one is entirely sure why,” she wrote of getting cut from the tour, “but it seems like they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?”

Mann, who broke out in the mid-’80s with her band ‘Til Tuesday before embarking on a solo career, was understandably dejected about the news. “As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks,” she wrote on Instagram.

She followed that with a final drawing that seemed to shake it off: “But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.” A thought bubble floating over her head in the illustration said, “Good luck to all bands.”

One person who didn’t take the news well? Actor, writer, and Boston native Rob Delaney, who had a few choice words (many of them unprintable in a family newspaper) about the decision to drop the “Bachelor No. 2″ singer from the tour.

“[Expletive] stupid idiots,” Delaney ranted on Mann’s Instagram. “Musically very bad decision because I know I sure as hell exist in the Steely Dan/Aimee Mann fan ‘overlap egg.’ Plus your music has LOADS in common. Humor, hooky melodies + oblique ‘odd’ choices that massively reward listener. Yet also different enough that you’d be…. literally their ideal opener? I’m so disgusted.”

Cartoonist and New Yorker contributer Roz Chast responded to Mann: “That is very disappointing. You are the greatest. I love your music so much. They made a stupid decision.”

Musician Jason Isbell voiced his frustration on Twitter, writing: “My wife hates Steely Dan. I have discussed that with Aimee Mann, who truly loves Steely Dan. Now I’ll never again try to convince my wife that Steely Dan is good.”

By Thursday morning, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen had apologized for what he called a “screwup” in the way the situation was handled. In a statement to Variety, he didn’t deny that he thought it might not be “the best matchup” but denied any implication that dropping Mann had to do with gender.

“There was a communication problem on our end. I was misinformed as to how firm the commitment was to any particular opening act. And, although I have the greatest respect for Aimee as a writer and performer, I thought it might not be the best matchup in terms of musical style,” Fagen said.

“But I can’t pass the buck,” he adds. “I’ll take the blame for the screwup. I apologize for any distress this has caused Aimee and her fans.”

The good news for Mann fans is that she’ll be headlining her own tour this spring, featuring two dates in Massachusetts: The Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton in April 22 at 8 p.m., and at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford April 23 at 8 p.m.

