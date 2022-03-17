Tiffani Faison and Rebel Rebel earn James Beard finalist nods

The James Beard Foundation announced finalists in various categories Wednesday, with a few Boston nods. The awards are considered the Oscars of the food world, recognizing top culinary talent nationwide. The ceremony is slated for Monday, June 13, in Chicago.

In the Northeast, Maine establishments fared better than those in Boston. Leeward in Portland received a Best New Restaurant nomination. Atsuko Fujimoto from Norimoto Bakery, also in Portland, is a finalist for Outstanding Baker.

Closer to home, Somerville’s Rebel Rebel is a finalist in the Outstanding Wine Program category. Tiffani Faison is a finalist for Best Chef: Northeast, representing her Fenway Italian restaurant, Orfano.