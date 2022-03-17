Visiting family in Rincon, Puerto Rico, a thriving resort town with a chill, surfer vibe

But there are shadows. Hurricane Maria (followed by Irma) devastated the island in 2017 and a series of earthquakes in 2019 caused further damage. Aid was slow in arriving, numerous schools were permanently closed, roads and electrical grids severely damaged. And then COVID-19 hollowed out tourism for two years. Puerto Rico also has a long history of corruption, controversy, poverty, and Cinderella-style stepsister treatment from the mainland, and no (at least not yet) happy ending.

RINCON, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is known as La Isla del Encanto, the Enchanted Island. And it is an island of enchantment. But like any enchantment, beauty holds an edge of shadow. For Puerto Rico, the beauty is everywhere: bright sunshine punctuated by brief, cooling rainstorms, turquoise Caribbean water, mangos growing wild along the roads, a thousand beaches shaded by coconut palms, lush green hill country, luminescent bays, sweet apple bananas, coffee that for decades was considered the world’s best, and easy access from the US mainland.

But the sun continues to shine on Puerto Rico. Aid has been arriving, if slowly, and some infrastructure has been rebuilt. Tourism has returned, as was evidenced in a recent trip I took with my 17-year-old son and nephew to visit their grandparents.

My parents have spent every winter in Puerto Rico for 16 years, except for the season following Maria and last year due to COVID. They relax into the embrace of the island from January through April. And we follow the sun every year to join them for a week or more.

The island endures, persists, and is a magical place to visit. While many young Puerto Ricans leave for jobs and opportunities on the mainland and return to retire — more recently there’s been an influx of two types of transplants to the island: families who’ve decided to ditch the expense, accelerated pace, and hassles of mainland life to start farms and small businesses around the island, and during COVID, digital nomads, day traders, and cryptocurrecy investors have shaken up the island’s real estate market.

My parents spend their winters in Rincon, “the surfing capital of the Caribbean,” in the northwest of the island. Rincon has retained a chill, surfer vibe, even as it’s become more populated. There’s a small batch kombucha manufacturer, plenty of places to take surfing lessons, camper vans along the surfing beaches, yoga studios, and a lot more traffic than past years.

On most days you can watch surfers — and sometimes whales — from the park beside El Faro de Punta Higuero, Rincon’s circa 1922 lighthouse (there’s also a decommissioned nuclear plant at Domes Beach, below the park). On Thursday nights a popular art walk has reopened post-COVID and once again spills out of the plaza onto the street. The Rincon Beer Factory brews a variety of alcoholic beers as well as tangy non-alcoholic ginger beer, and local bars with empanadas, pizza, sandwiches, and pastries line the plaza beside T-shirt and souvenir shops, municipal buildings, and a new theater that will, hopefully, be open one day.

In the years that my parents have been visiting Rincon, the town has gone from fairly sleepy, with a quiet crumbling plaza and mostly local places to eat, to a thriving year-round resort town with an ever increasing influx of wave riders, vacationing families, and remote workers.

The Yoga Bodega at Puntas Beach. Beth Jones

We’ve been going for long enough that we hit the ground running (albeit running at a relaxed vacation speed). On the first day we always head out the door to the miles of sandy beach behind my parents’ apartment in Anasco, 2 miles from the center of Rincon. Pre-Maria the beach had a grove of palms and large shade trees; it’s still beautiful, but the contour has changed and most of the palm trees were lost to the hurricanes.

We visit our local chicken truck before all the salty, crisp rotisserie birds are gone. The chickens are routinely chopped into pieces with a machete, and boxed with a variety of side dishes — yucca and sweet potatoes in garlic sauce, green bananas, mamposteao (stewed beans and rice). Food trucks are a staple across the island; some are built into old school buses, others are in converted trailers and vans. We also buy a supply of limbers, frozen juices in plastic cups. They’re a popular snack and flavors range from coconut, passion fruit, pineapple, and mango, to cheese, tamarind, and corn. The legend of the limber’s name dates to 1928, when Charles Lindbergh flew solo to Puerto Rico on his 26th birthday and was welcomed with a cup of frozen juice. Our go-to limber shop, which also has great frappes, is Kahuna Frappe on the north side of Rincon.

Lush mountains, deep caves, winding rivers, wide beaches, colonial towns, and coffee farms perched on top of precarious slopes are all within an easy drive of Rincon. We avoid the strip malls along highways and spend limited time in the larger towns that still include many empty storefronts.

A favorite annual day is spent horseback riding with Tropical Trail Rides in Isabela, then lunch, swimming, and snorkeling at the beachside Eclipse restaurant. The stable has been run by the same family for years, and their horses are Paso Finos, a breed that dates back to horses originally brought from Spain. Pasos have a four-beat gait, between a trot and a canter, that’s incredibly smooth. The ride passes through overgrown almond groves (and beside launch pads that remain from the Cuban Missile Crisis) to a wide, stunning expanse of open sea along Survival beach. We climb a cliff that overlooks the coast, and, heartbreakingly, there are often damaged wooden boats and discarded clothing half buried in sand from Dominican refugees who are the reason the beach is named “Survival.”

It can be a challenging but worthwhile drive into the hilly coffee farming region of Utuado to find Tanama River Adventures. Utuado is forested, with karst cliffs, bat-filled caves, and Taino history dating back to around 1200 A.D. The eco-tour starts with a short hike to the Tanama river, past giant glades of bamboo to reach a shaded pool and a long float in old tire tubes through a river cave where headlamps provide the only light.

Caguana Ceremonial Park & Museum is nearby, recognized as the Caribbean’s most important Taino archeological site. Little is known about the ball games that were played on the ceremonial fields, though some believe they were the earliest version of soccer. Symbols on a series of extraordinary petroglyphs also remain largely a mystery.

My nephew is a golfer and this year we spent an afternoon at Punta Borinquen, the oldest public golf course in Puerto Rico, with a clubhouse that was built for Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1940. The par 72 course is spectacular, reaching to the edge of a cliff with views over the Caribbean.

There’s easy access to snorkeling at Crash Boat Beach in Aguadilla, and if you bring small pieces of fruit to toss in the water, you’ll be swarmed with tropical fish. Crash Boat is considered a party beach, where the soft sand and clear water are backed by food kiosks and a bar.

We found new restaurants this year — Mimosa in Aguada is farm-to-table — and visited long-time favorites — La Cambija in Rincon for pinchos (grilled fish and meat on skewers), P’al Monte, in the hills above Rincon, and Tamboo and La Casa Islena on Puntas Beach.

Vacation has a different tempo when the destination is familiar. Time still moves quickly, but there’s no rush, and the Caribbean moves slowly regardless. Coffee in the morning is different watching the sun flecked Caribbean with the grandparents. This year was a relief because we were back after a difficult two years, in a place where we all know how to relax.