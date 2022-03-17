We asked Globe readers to share their favorite places to get chowder in New England. Here’s what they said.

Nearly every seafood spot in the region, humble or fancy, boasts an “award-winning” version. We all have our favorites, the chowder that warms our bellies with the first bite, and contains just the right amount of … everything. And no weird surprise ingredients, no mealy potatoes to mess up the texture, no hard, rubbery elasti-clams. (Fresh bivalves win over pre-cooked, canned clams every time. C’mon! We’re near the ocean.) What is your idea of chowder perfection? We asked you, our readers, to share your favorite chowder hotspot. Here’s what you said.

Chowder, like love, is a many-splendored thing. This simple dish has been served for centuries, and it exists in some form in coastal communities around the world. Be it thick or thin, creamy or clear, brimming with chunks of fish or dotted with clams, one thing is certain: Chowder is the ultimate New England comfort food.

A reader called the fish chowder at Lindsey’s Family Restaurant “a piping hot bowl of happiness.” No argument there. Diane Bair

Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, East Wareham

This unassuming spot got lots of love from readers like Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett, who calls Lindsey’s fish chowder “a piping hot bowl of happiness,” chock full of potatoes and “a huge portion of delicious fresh haddock, served in a tasty, creamy broth.” After a fact-finding expedition to Lindsey’s, we agree with Doherty: this is some fine chowder. Their clam chowder (recommended by reader Linda Breen, who brings her out-of-town guests here for a taste of New England) is also worthy. It’s pleasantly thick, and every spoonful yields a generous portion of diced day-boat clams and potatoes, with a kiss of salt pork for flavor. We’ll go back to try the corn chowder and seafood bisque. In business since the Truman administration, Lindsey’s has the chowder thing down. 3138 Cranberry Highway, E. Wareham; 508-759-5544; www.lindseysrestaurant.com.

Captain Parker’s Pub, West Yarmouth

This one is no secret; it has been featured on the Food Network and was even a question on “Jeopardy.” (“Captain Parker’s in Yarmouth is a 2-time winner of Boston Harborfest’s competition in this creamy soup…” Ken Jennings had the correct answer.) In addition, Captain Parker’s has participated in the Cape Cod Chowder Festival, the Newport Chowder Cook-Off, and other events, taking home 18 first-place trophies and even earning the title of triple-crown chowder champion. That’s no small potatoes. Actually, it is — small potatoes, chopped celery, onions, salt pork, and fresh sea clams are among the ingredients in this fan favorite, made in small batches. (Many small batches, to keep up with demand.) You can find Captain Parker’s clam chowder in some local supermarkets, but it’s not exactly the same. “Go to the source. You won’t be sorry,” says Paul Kelley of Marstons Mills. 668 Route 28, West Yarmouth; 508-771-4266; www.captainparkers.com.

Saltie Girl, Boston

When it comes to good chowder, Boston’s cup runneth over. Legal Sea Foods, Yankee Lobster Company, and Union Oyster House are among the go-to spots to sate a chowder craving. But some local chowder-hounds are hooked on Saltie Girl, a relative newcomer better known for its wondrous collection of tinned fish (and those lofty seafood towers). House-cured pork belly and salsify root add intriguing flavor notes to their clam chowder, and the tender, skin-on baby potatoes provide welcome texture. Chef Kyle McLelland uses three types of clams, including cockles, which bestow a delectable sweetness. The sprinkling of fresh chives shows that chowder isn’t an afterthought here. “This chowder has a richness and complexity of flavor,” said Connor Bair-Cucchiaro of Charlestown. “It’s a sophisticated dish. And the fried clam garnish is a nice, crunchy touch.” 281 Dartmouth St., Boston; 617-267-0691; www.saltiegirl.com.

Even in summertime, Gilbert’s Chowder House serves up steaming bowls of chowder in Portland, Maine — they go through some 75 gallons a day.

Gilbert’s Chowder House, Portland, Maine

After nearly 30 years in business on Portland’s waterfront, the Gilbert family knows a thing or two about chowdah. Just ask fans like reader Brandie Cottrell, who deems Gilbert’s clam chowder her all-time favorite. “It’s made just the way I like it, thick and creamy, with plenty of clams and potatoes. It’s amazing,” she raves. According to general manager Jamie Gilbert, “Using the freshest products available is the first rule of chowder making.” Well, that, and the family’s secret recipe. In the busy summertime, Jamie’s uncle Ed, the restaurant’s chowder-maker, might prepare as many as 75 gallons for the day. The recipe hasn’t changed since Gilbert’s opened in 1993, and it has won awards from numerous publications, including Down East and Yankee magazines. 92 Commercial St., Portland, Maine; 207-871-5636; www.gilbertschowderhouse.com.

There are fancier places in Gloucester, but The Causeway never disappoints. Readers love the huge portions (everyone brings home leftovers) and great quality. Diane Bair

The Causeway Restaurant, Gloucester

“We don’t know how they do it, but we hope they never stop!” We heard several variations on this theme from Globe readers, who raved about the high quality and huge portion size of the fish chowder at this no-frills, BYOB joint. There are no water views at Peter Zappa’s place, but who cares when there’s nearly a pound of fresh haddock in that overflowing bowl of deliciousness? And it’s a bargain at $10 a bowl. We dare you to finish it all. Any doubt that the other dishes served here are equally generous, take a look around. The seafood marinara is served in a wok. Now that’s jumbo. You’ll bring some home for sure. 78 Essex Ave., Gloucester; 978-281-5256; www.thecausewayrestaurant.com.

The chowder at Fishermen’s View is worth a trip to Sandwich, whether you pick up a quart at the seafood market or dive in at their restaurant at the marina. Diane Bair

Fishermen’s View, Sandwich

Would you drive down to the Cape just for chowder? Some of our respondents do exactly that, lured by the clam chowder at this combination seafood market/restaurant located alongside the Cape Cod Canal and Sandwich Marina. “Fishermen’s View is my go-to place,” says Susan G. of North Reading. “The chowder is chock-full of clams and it’s so thick, you can stand your spoon up in the middle.” Owned by brothers Bob and Denny Colbert, long-time commercial fishermen, Fishermen’s View makes their masterpiece chowder with fresh sea clams from Massachusetts waters, and a list of ingredients that includes applewood-smoked bacon, white wine, fresh thyme, and a dash of Tabasco sauce. “The bacon balances the sweetness of the fresh clams with a touch of salt and smoke,” says COO Elizabeth Colbert. We took home a quart from the seafood market (“comes out of the same pot we use for the restaurant!” a staffer told us) to see how well it would hold up. Thirty minutes later, this classic chowder was still warm, buttery, and redolent of the sea. Yum. 20 Freezer Road, Sandwich; 508-591-0088; www.fishermensview.com.

Some readers recommended the chowder at Bob's Clam Hut in Kittery, Maine.

Honorable mentions: Here are a few more chowder spots to put on your list, as recommended by our readers: Bob’s Clam Hut, Kittery, Maine; Cabby Shack, Plymouth; Choate Bridge Pub, Ipswich; Vanilla Bean Café, Pomfret, Conn.; Wilson Farm, Lexington; Turk’s Seafood, Mattapoisett; Ned Devine’s, Boston; Skipper Chowder House, South Yarmouth; The Take Away, Norwood; Jake’s Seafood, Hull.

Note that some places may currently be closed for the season.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com