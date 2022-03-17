Authorities ask for public’s help identifying Chelmsford bank robbery suspect

Officers responded to the Eastern Bank at 291 Chelmsford St. at 4:10 p.m. on the report of a robbery, Chelmsford police said in a statement. When they arrived, officers were told that a man had walked into the bank and demanded cash from a teller.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Chelmsford Thursday, police said.

This man allegedly robbed an Eastern Bank branch Thursday, Chelmsford police said.

He then fled the bank on foot down Glen Avenue towards Katrina Drive with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect, the statement said. He is described as a heavyset male who was wearing a black neck gaiter, a green and white Boston Celtics knit winter hat, brown jacket, black pants and red shoes.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information should call Chelmsford police at 978-256-2521, press extension 0, and ask for Detective Sergeant Carlo.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.