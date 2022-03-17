A big green parade happily turns a corner

Neighbors chatted with neighbors. Somebody sang about smiling Irish eyes as a big brass band marched on.

There was Irish music. And corned beef sandwiches. Everyone wore green.

HOLYOKE – When she was just a little girl, Kathy Ryan watched her dad, a mailman, proudly march down the streets of this old city on St. Patrick’s Day, waving to friends and neighbors sitting on lawn furniture set out days before the big parade.

And then a global pandemic silenced all that gleeful music. There were no floats. No vintage cars.

No leprechauns. No shamrocks or shillelaghs.

Irish eyes were not smiling.

“The parade was already set and put together and then the plug was pulled two years ago on March 10th, 2020,” Ryan, who is now Kathy Krisak, recalled. “Once Boston canceled, we knew we were next.”

But now, in a sign of spring and of medical redemption, the parade is back.

Musicians are tuning their instruments. Floats are being festooned in green. Friends are exchanging recipes for soda bread and shepherd’s pie, getting ready for Sunday’s festivities.

“The weather’s supposed to be in the 50s and slight rain, but I don’t think that is going to bother anybody," Krisak, chief of staff for the parade, told me the other day as parade floats were getting a final inspection. “People are excited. You see people at work and they say, ‘Are you ready?

“And I say, ‘I’m ready.’ I have the person who puts the floats together. I have the gentleman who checks all the vehicles. I have the person who coordinates all the music. I just hope we’re over the rough parts."

Those rough parts are still a fresh and painful memory.

Infections. Death counts. Vaccinations. Isolation and fear.

“I think people are demonstrating a desire to get out and enjoy whatever normal is going to be," said Russell McNiff Senior, a member of the parade committee for 55 years and a past grand marshal. “People have a routine and now that we have it back on track, there’s a pent-up optimism and a willingness to have a good day."

It’s a day that’s become synonymous with Holyoke, which was staggered in March 2020 when news spread that the parade was canceled. It was an economic blow to a city which enjoys an estimated $20 million boost from parade-generated business.

The economic loss was one thing, but the blow to Holyoke’s historical solar plexus was something else.

This, after all, is where the parade began in 1952 with a modest $200 donation and has since taken its place in the region’s collective shamrock celebration. Across the decades, it has honored actresses like Maureen O’Hara, authors Doris Kearns Goodwin and David McCullough, and Cardinal Richard Cushing.

That fabled history helps explain why Bill Quesnel was at work the other day in the automotive shop at William Dean Technical High School here, wearing a black Army ballcap and putting the finishing touches on Dobbin, a fiberglass horse that was refurbished by his students for this year’s parade.

Dobbin, this year’s first parade float, is a mare that used to stand outside the Yankee Pedlar restaurant, a beloved gathering spot for proms and weddings and St. Patrick’s Parade dinners before it closed in 2016.

Quesnel, 68, retired from Hamilton Standard where he worked for 39 years, remembers watching the parade as a kid, climbing atop light poles to watch the floats go by.

He’s ready to do that again, except this time at street level.

“Yup. I’m ready for a couple different reasons," he said. “It’s good for the community. It’s been good for the school, too. Getting younger people involved. So, this is what we’re trying to do. I’m not getting any younger. I turn 69 in April and I’ve been retired for five years.

“The parade brings people together. And that’s what we’ve got to do right now."

Quesnel will be there on Sunday morning early. Really early. Like 5:30 a.m.

Floats will be lined up and inspected. Judging begins at 8 o’clock. The floats are evaluated and scored on a point system. 50 percent for beauty. 20 percent for design. There are other benchmarks before the trophies and the medallions are handed out.

“It’s a great day," he said.

Holyoke is ready for that. We all are.

After all those dreadful medical bulletins, and quarantines, and vaccinations, spring is in the air and this old city is ready for some music and mirth. Who isn’t?

“The cancellation of the parade was huge," said Alan Gates, principal of the William J. Dean Vocational Technical High School. “It was the first time ever that happened. Now, masks are starting to come off in schools. It’s symbolic of Holyoke and Dean opening up again. It’s a big year."

Yes, a big year. And a big parade ready to get into formation for its place in Holyoke’s collective springtime history.

Kathy Krisak’s father was a mailman and a supervisor who used to march in the parade with other letter carriers. There was a big post-parade party. When she became the parade’s president in 2007, her father marched in the parade again. This time next to his daughter.

“We’ve put everything on hold for the last two years," Krisak told me.“ I’m hoping that we’ve turned the corner and have many more parades to come. Next year will be our 70th."

That’s a lot of shillelaghs and corned beef. And a lot of municipal pride ready to march down the streets of Holyoke.

At long last, it’s time again to strike up the band.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.