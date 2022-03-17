Boat involved in fatal Boston Harbor crash destroyed by fire in Cohasset

Cohasset police and firefighters responded to the boat fire on Crocker Lane on Wednesday morning. There were no injuries, but the boat was a “total loss,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Authorities said the fire was caused accidentally while the boat was being shrink-wrapped in drydock.

The boat that was involved in the Boston Harbor crash that killed a 27-year-old woman last July was destroyed after it caught on fire in Cohasset on Wednesday, officials said.

The boat, named “Make It Go Away,” is owned by Ryan Denver, who was at its helm when it it crashed into a day marker near Castle Island in the early morning hours of July 17, 2021. Jeanica Julce, 27, died as a result of that crash.

Advertisement

Denver was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty to those charges when he was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court in November.

James Borghesani, a spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, confirmed that the boat that caught on fire in Cohasset was the same vessel that was involved in the fatal crash last summer.

“It is the same boat....it won’t affect the case,” Borghesani said in an email.

Jake Wark, a spokesman with the state fire marshal’s office, said the cause of the fire was accidental.

“Yesterday’s fire involving a drydocked boat on Crocker Lane in Cohasset was accidental,” Wark said in an email. “Local and state fire investigators jointly determined that it was the result of combustible materials and vapors that were unintentionally ignited, and there was no evidence of criminal conduct or a deliberate act. Employees were present when the fire broke out and used fire extinguishers in an effort to suppress it but were unsuccessful.”

Cohasset police and firefighters were at the scene of this boat fire on Crocker Lane on Wednesday morning. There were no injuries, but the boat was a "total loss," according to police. Cohasset Police Department





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.