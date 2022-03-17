Boston firefighters rescue one person in Dorchester triple-decker blaze

Boston firefighters rescued a person from a blaze at a Dorchester triple-decker on Wednesday night, officials said.
The Fire Department tweeted that the fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. from the third floor of the occupied three-family building on Kerwin Street.
The blaze started on the third floor and extended to the roof, the department tweeted.
“Companies were able to rescue 1 resident from the 3rd floor,” fire officials tweeted.
At approximately 9:45 Fire on the 3rd floor of an occupied 3 family building on Kerwin st. Dor. Fire was on floor 3 and extended to the roof. Companies were able to rescue 1 resident from the 3rd floor . pic.twitter.com/JtzKGwUxj8— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2022
That resident, who wasn’t named, was taken to an area hospital, officials said. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning. Six residents were displaced, the department said, and the Red Cross is providing assistance.
Advertisement
Damages were estimated at $250,000, officials said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Companies making up from the fire on Kerwin St. 1 resident was transported by @BOSTON_EMS . There are 6 residents displaced @RedCrossMA helping with housing. Damages https://t.co/CzshZPW2m5 250,000. BFD-FIU investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/C3We6uuxY6— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2022
Wednesday night’s rescue followed an earlier rescue Tuesday, when Boston firefighters saved two elderly residents from a fifth-floor apartment during a blaze on Hemenway Street in the Fenway section of the city.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.