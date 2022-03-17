fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston firefighters rescue one person in Dorchester triple-decker blaze

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 17, 2022, 18 minutes ago

Boston firefighters rescued a person from a blaze at a Dorchester triple-decker on Wednesday night, officials said.

The Fire Department tweeted that the fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. from the third floor of the occupied three-family building on Kerwin Street.

The blaze started on the third floor and extended to the roof, the department tweeted.

“Companies were able to rescue 1 resident from the 3rd floor,” fire officials tweeted.

That resident, who wasn’t named, was taken to an area hospital, officials said. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning. Six residents were displaced, the department said, and the Red Cross is providing assistance.

Damages were estimated at $250,000, officials said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wednesday night’s rescue followed an earlier rescue Tuesday, when Boston firefighters saved two elderly residents from a fifth-floor apartment during a blaze on Hemenway Street in the Fenway section of the city.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

