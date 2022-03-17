fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police officer arrested in Norwood on child pornography charges

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated March 17, 2022, 36 minutes ago

A 14-year veteran Boston police officer was arrested by Norwood police Thursday on child pornography charges and has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

Officer Joe Martinez was charged with possession of child pornography, secret sex surveillance of a nude person under 18, and posing a child under 18 for nude photos, Boston police said in a statement.

“The alleged behavior committed by this Boston Police Officer is disturbing,” Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, the department’s acting commissioner, said in the statement. “The Boston Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

The Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards will cooperate with Norwood police and the Norfolk district attorney’s office in their investigation, the statement said.

