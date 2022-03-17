Chief of medicine at South Shore Hospital dies in Florida diving accident

The body of Dr. Robert K. McIntyre was recovered late in the afternoon after he went missing near the northern portion of the Lake Worth Lagoon in Palm Beach County, according to the U.S Coast Guard.

The chief of medicine at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth died Thursday in an apparent diving accident off the coast of Florida, officials said.

Dr. Robert K. McIntyre came to work at South Shore in 2012 as a hospitalist — a physician who treats inpatients — and went on to become medical director for the Division of Hospital Medicine, then chairman of the Department of Medicine, the hospital said in a statement.

“Along with being an extraordinarily talented and gifted physician who cared deeply about his patients and colleagues, Bob was known for his compassion, intelligence and sense of humor,” the hospital said. “He was a mentor to members of our hospitalist staff, friend, and educator to many healthcare professionals. He helped create a superb and highly respected hospitalist service.”

McIntyre served as a captain in the Medical Corps of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and was a graduate of Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., and the Boston University School of Medicine, the hospital said.

The US Coast Guard said on Twitter at 12:25 p.m. that it was working with partner agencies to search for McIntyre, 58, who was last seen diving in Lake Worth Lagoon in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wetsuit and a silver oxygen tank.

Six hours later, the Coast Guard posted an update saying that dive crews from the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office had found a body that was determined to be that of McIntyre.

Officials at the Coast Guard did not immediately respond to inquiries Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that its Marine Unit and helicopter had assisted the Coast Guard in the search and found the diver on the ocean floor around 3 p.m.

The statement did not identify the diver, saying detectives were in the process of notifying his next of kin.

The diver left the Jupiter Dive Center in Jupiter, Fla., on a charter boat Thursday morning and later went into the water, failing to surface around 11 a.m., which prompted the boat’s caption to call for help, the sheriff’s office said.

The medical examiner’s officer took possession of the body at Dubois Park in Jupiter and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

