Dense fog advisory in effect in some areas of Mass., officials say

A dense fog advisory is in effect in the Boston area Thursday morning, with light rain showers coming in later in the morning, the National Weather Service said.
Dense fog rolled into the area between 4 and 6 a.m. and will last until about 1 p.m. Thursday, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, in a telephone interview. The advisory is in effect for Middlesex County, Suffolk County, Southern Worcester County, Norfolk County, Bristol County, and interior Plymouth County, Gaucher said.
Visibility in Boston was only a quarter-of-a-mile this morning, officials said. The fog, Gaucher said, is caused by “a lot of low-level moisture in the area.”
Advertisement
Just before 5 a.m., the temperature and dew point were equal at 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which caused the atmosphere to become “pretty saturated,” Gaucher said.
“When you have a lot of low-level moisture and cooler temperatures, you can get fog to form,” Gaucher said.
Light rain showers are in the forecast and expected to come into the Boston area between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and there may be one or two heavier, but brief, downpours, Gaucher said.
“By the time the showers reach the Boston area, the fog will move out,” Gaucher said.
The National Weather Service on Twitter advised drivers to “slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.”
Dense Fog Advisory for areas shaded in gray below through 1pm Thursday afternoon #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/MLDSMm2iFj— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 17, 2022
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.