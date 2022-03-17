Dense fog advisory in effect in some areas of Mass., officials say

A dense fog advisory is in effect in the Boston area Thursday morning, with light rain showers coming in later in the morning, the National Weather Service said.

Dense fog rolled into the area between 4 and 6 a.m. and will last until about 1 p.m. Thursday, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, in a telephone interview. The advisory is in effect for Middlesex County, Suffolk County, Southern Worcester County, Norfolk County, Bristol County, and interior Plymouth County, Gaucher said.

Visibility in Boston was only a quarter-of-a-mile this morning, officials said. The fog, Gaucher said, is caused by “a lot of low-level moisture in the area.”