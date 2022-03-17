Dorchester teenager arrested on multiple outstanding warrants on gun and robbery charges

A Dorchester teenager who was wanted on multiple firearms and robbery charges was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Boston police said.

Vagner Barbosa, 19, of Dorchester, was arrested at about 9:33 a.m. by members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with the Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals Service, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

Following his arrest, police executed a search warrant at the his home which led to the recovery of a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C handgun equipped with a large capacity feeding device and $2,805 in cash, police said.