Dorchester teenager arrested on multiple outstanding warrants on gun and robbery charges

A Dorchester teenager who was wanted on multiple firearms and robbery charges was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Boston police said.
Vagner Barbosa, 19, of Dorchester, was arrested at about 9:33 a.m. by members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with the Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals Service, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.
Following his arrest, police executed a search warrant at the his home which led to the recovery of a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C handgun equipped with a large capacity feeding device and $2,805 in cash, police said.
Boston police said Barbosa was wanted on 16 warrants on various charges including multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, armed robbery and armed robbery while masked. Fifteen of the warrants were issued by juvenile courts in Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth County, police said.
Last year Barbosa was arraigned with two other Dorchester men on charges in connection with a series of hold ups targeting businesses in Suffolk County and elsewhere. Barbosa was indicted as a youthful offender because he was 17 at the time of the alleged robberies, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.
