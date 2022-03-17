Frequent daytime napping by older adults linked to increased risk of Alzheimer’s, disease, study says

“The vicious cycle we observed between daytime sleep and Alzheimer’s disease offers a basis for better understanding the role of sleep in the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease in older adults,” said Dr. Peng Li, a lead author of the study who works in the Medical Biodynamics Program at the Brigham’s Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, in the statement.

In a statement, Brigham and Women’s said the study was published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

A new study from researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital links excessive daytime napping by older adults to a heightened risk of developing Alzheimer’s, the disease that causes severe cognitive decline.

The researchers, Brigham said, found not only that excessive daytime napping portended an increased risk of Alzheimer’s dementia, but also that an Alzheimer’s diagnosis “sped up the increase” in daytime napping during the aging process.

“Daytime sleep behaviors of older adults are oftentimes ignored, and a consensus for daytime napping in clinical practice and health care is still lacking,” Li said. “Our results not only suggest that excessive daytime napping may signal an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s dementia, but they also show that faster yearly increase in daytime napping may be a sign of deteriorating or unfavored clinical progression of the disease.”

Li said the study “calls for a closer attention to 24-hour sleep patterns — not only nighttime sleep but also daytime sleep — for health monitoring in older adults.”

According to the hospital, over 1,000 people with an average age of 81 participated in the study.

Each participant received a watch-like Actical device to wear on their non-dominant wrist for up to two weeks. Researchers, the statement said, identified sleep episodes with a scoring algorithm, and after napping episodes were identified, nap duration and frequency were tabulated.

While the use of Actical has been widely used in sleep field studies, the authors recognize that polysomnography is the “gold standard” for sleep scoring, the statement said.

Polysomnography, an NIH website says, involves testing participants’ body functions as they sleep, or try to sleep. When done in a healthcare setting, the site says, providers place electrodes on a participant’s “chin, scalp, and the outer edge” of their eyelids, with monitors recording heart rate and breathing.

The Brigham statement also noted the study’s participants were older, so the findings may not be “easily translated” to younger age groups. The hospital said future studies should test whether a direct intervention in daytime napping can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia or cognitive decline.

